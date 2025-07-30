Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham: Gyokeres Debut, Star Midfielders Return
Arsenal continue their pre-season tour of Asia on Thursday when they face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong.
Having followed up their 1–0 victory over Milan by beating fellow Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United 3–2, the Gunners will be aiming to secure their third successive pre-season victory in the first north London derby ever staged outside of the United Kingdom.
The majority of Arsenal’s summer signings have made their unofficial debuts but all eyes will be on Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyökeres on Thursday, both of whom could turn out for the first time for their new club.
Here is how Mikel Arteta could line his side up.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya has been sharing minutes with compatriot and new recruit Kepa Arrizabalaga during pre-season. However, the former has started both matches and appears likely to feature between the sticks again.
RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber’s injury has resulted in White playing over an hour in both of Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies. The Englishman will start again at Kai Tak Sports Park and come up against Son Heung-min.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba is still missing his regular centre-back partner, with Gabriel Magalhães out of action since the start of April. Regardless, the Frenchman has proven his class over the past few months.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—Riccardo Calafiori picked up an injury against Newcastle and that means Kiwior is likely to step into the team. The Poland international provided a sumptuous assist in Arsenal’s narrow win over Milan.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Lewis-Skelly wasn’t overly impressive against Newcastle and will have to improve when facing new Spurs signing Mohammed Kudus on Thursday.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The skipper scored from the penalty spot against Newcastle to secure victory last time out. Arsenal’s chief creator will be aiming to pull the strings against an uncertain Tottenham midfield.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—The summer signing has impressed during both his pre-season outings and has instantly looked comfortable at the base of Arsenal’s impressive midfield.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice could return to the starting lineup having only made a 20-minute cameo against Newcastle. The Englishman is unbeaten in three north London derbies.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka scored the winning goal against Milan and will cause havoc for Tottenham left back Djed Spence. The insatiable winger will want to build some momentum ahead of the new campaign.
ST: Kai Havertz—Gyökeres could play some part against Spurs but might have to accept a place on the bench initially. Havertz has played 140 minutes during pre-season already and should get some more under his belt.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli must up his performances to fend off competition from £52 million ($69.1 million) signing Noni Madueke. The Brazilian has been a little off the pace during this summer’s friendlies.