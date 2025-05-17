Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal and Newcastle United lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday as both sides aim to secure their place in the Champions League next season.
The Gunners will be guaranteed to return to Europe‘s top table should they beat the Magpies on home soil, while a draw would all but secure their berth given their superior goal difference. Newcastle would also be almost certain of reaching the Champions League with victory, but a draw or defeat would leave them sweating on the final day of the season.
Arsenal have only won one of their previous six Premier League matches as focus turned to an ultimately unsuccessful Champions League campaign, but they have maintained second place in the table regardless. With Southampton to come on the final day of the term, Mikel Arteta‘s side shouldn‘t slip below their current position.
Newcastle have enjoyed another hugely successful campaign under Eddie Howe having won the Carabao Cup and performed consistently in the Premier League. They are closing in on a return to the Champions League after qualifying in 2022–23 but victories for Aston Villa and Chelsea on Friday night mean there is little room for error in their final two outings.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Sunday, 18 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET / 08:30 PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Arsenal vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Newcastle: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Newcastle
Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25
Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea - 11/05/25
PSG 2–1 Arsenal - 07/05/25
Brighton 1–1 Newcastle - 04/05/25
Arsenal 1–2 Bournemouth - 03/05/25
Newcastle 3–0 Ipswich - 26/04/25
Arsenal 0–1 PSG - 29/04/25
Aston Villa 4–1 Newcastle - 19/04/25
Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace - 23/04/25
Newcastle 5–0 Crystal Palace - 16/04/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Arsenal Team News
Arteta has revealed that long-term absentee Kai Havertz could return to the matchday squad against Newcastle, but Arsenal are likely to be cautious with his comeback given he‘s been sidelined since the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Newcastle in early February.
There are doubts over Declan Rice after he missed last weekend‘s 2–2 draw with Liverpool due to a hip problem. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both picked up knocks at Anfield and will be assessed before kick-off on Sunday. Jurrien Timber could also miss out against Newcastle after recent fitness issues.
Mikel Merino is suspended having been sent off against Liverpool and the trio of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Jesus are out for the season.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Partey; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Newcastle Team News
Newcastle have fitness problems of their own for the trip to north London and will be without Joelinton in midfield, while Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett are all absent in the full-back positions.
Sven Botman suffered a knock in the win over Chelsea last weekend and is a doubt to face Arsenal, while Joe Willock has a “slight chance” of facing his former employers despite a knee injury.
In better news, Jamaal Lascelles returned to the bench for the first time in over a year against Chelsea following an ACL injury, with the defender potentially earning some minutes in the final two matches of the term.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Pope; Krafth, Schär, Burn; Murphy, Guimarães, Tonali, Livramento; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle Score Prediction
Arsenal‘s recent Premier League record has been extremely underwhelming but with no Champions League duties to concern themselves with, they should rediscover their mojo in the final two games. Their second-half display against Liverpool last time out suggested there is still energy in the tank despite a disappointing end to the campaign.
Newcastle have enjoyed this fixture in recent times—winning four of the last five meetings to nil—but have found life far more challenging at the Emirates. It will be a match of tight margins but the Gunners could showcase their superior individual quality against the indefatigable Magpies this weekend.