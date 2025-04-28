Arsenal vs. PSG: 4 Key Battles That Could Decide Champions League Semifinal
After watching PSG limp to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium back in October, nobody would've projected Luis Enrique's side to be merely two games away from the Champions League final six months on.
Arsenal's superiority was worryingly distinct, and the French club's issues in Europe certainly didn't dissipate in the aftermath. Entering the new year and with two league phase games remaining, PSG were outside of the top 24 and at risk of suffering an embarrassing early exit.
They then went 2-0 behind to a flawed Manchester City team on home soil, pushing their elimination closer, but Enrique's men have been on the up-and-up since. Their eventual 4-2 win over City set the wheels in motion for the club's rise to the Champions League semifinals.
A return to the Emirates beckons for the recently crowned French champions, who are facing an Arsenal side liberated by their success on the continent after watching Liverpool stroll to the Premier League title. This is a Gunners outfit intent on crossing new frontiers, but they're taking on a PSG that no longer boasts the tepidness which pervaded over their previous Emirates visit.
A blockbuster semi beckons, and here are four key battles which could decide the first leg on Tuesday night.
1. Jurrien Timber vs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
It's worth remembering that Ousmane Dembele, Europe's most prolific performer in 2025, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia weren't involved during the 2-0 defeat in October. While Dembele didn't travel to London due to a disciplinary issue, the Georgian maestro was then playing for Napoli.
Since Kvarataskhelia joined and Enrique started using Dembele as a false nine, PSG have developed into an utterly irresistible attacking force. They're direct and overwhelmingly fluid, with each of the front three comfortable across the width of the pitch.
PSG are measured in possession, but electrifying once the ball transfers from defence to attack. They've got dribblers galore, and their current total of 190 completed dribbles is the most by any team in a single edition of the Champions League since Barcelona in 2014/15 (238).
The proficiency of their attackers in one-on-one situations means Arsenal require the very best of Jurrien Timber on Tuesday night. The Dutchman played a key role in taming Vinicius Junior in the quarter-finals and is an outstanding defender as a result of his athleticism, power, and sound technique.
Timber will go eye-to-eye with an array of faces on Tuesday given PSG's penchant to freely rotate, but Kvaratskhelia will start on the right and aim to do what Vinicius Jr failed to reliably accomplish: beat Arsenal's full-back one-on-one.
2. PSG Defending Arsenal's Set-Pieces
While Enrique has insisted he's not particularly concerned with Arsenal's set-piece threat, there's no denying that this is a potential avenue for the Gunners to have success.
They've slowed down after a productive first half to 2024/25, but Bukayo Saka's return means Arsenal are once again benefitting from a high-quality inswinger. It was Declan Rice's dead-ball brilliance which broke open their quarter-final with Madrid, and there's scope for the hosts to dominate from set-pieces against PSG.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is a man-mountain but isn't always so confident when claiming the high ball, while Arsenal will also have a considerable height advantage. Only two members of PSG's travelling squad for Tuesday's game are 1.86m or taller. Arsenal have five of the kind.
Enrique's side have conceded nine set-piece goals in Ligue 1 this season, and a league-high 32.14%of their total concessions have arrived from such situations. Arsenal may be missing primary threat Gabriel, but they've proven in recent weeks that they can hurt teams in myriad ways with the dead ball.
3. Bukayo Saka vs Nuno Mendes
Bukayo Saka and Nuno Mendes are two of the very best in the world in their respective positions, and the pair will do battle in both legs of the semifinal.
Saka has seamlessly returned to action after three months out due to a hamstring tear and is the game-breaker in Arsenal's attack who's the most likely to inspire Arteta's men to Munich. The winger has recorded nine goals and six assists in 16 Champions League appearances, and one of his finest performances in the competition arrived against Mendes.
The Portuguese left-back has developed plenty under Enrique after a mixed start to his PSG career and landed a few early blows on Saka during their first meeting. However, it didn't take long for the guile and cunning of Saka to befuddle Mendes, who eventually lost the duel on points by unanimous decision.
Arsenal, who refuse to attack centrally, will get the ball out to Saka as much as they can. However, fluid false nine Leandro Trossard will also drift wide and allow the nominal winger to penetrate the box. Mendes has been in brilliant form this season and will require Saka to get through plenty of running defensively, but the tie is most likely to be defined by the Arsenal star's success when lined up one-on-one against the PSG defender.
4. Physicality vs Technicians in Midfield
The physical superiority of Arsenal was clear to see in the first tussle, although it wasn't merely the Gunners' supremacy in this regard which inspired their victory. They were able to tactically outmanoeuvre PSG as a result of smart rotations in the build-up, and the clever positioning of Trossard.
However, on the big occasion, and as he did while Martin Odegaard was out injured, Arteta will likely lean on the physicality of his team against the artistry of PSG.
Thomas Partey's absence is significant, but duel-winning machine Mikel Merino is a handy alternative with Rice dropping into a deeper position. While Odegaard, who was absent for the October fixture, will also play, Rice and Merino will work in tandem to disrupt the technical brilliance of PSG's triumvirate.
The visitors have the capacity to pass opponents to death. They're courageous in possession and won't be afraid to play through Arsenal's revered press to create optimal moments for their front three and onrushing full-backs. The Gunners' man-orientation in midfield will be key to slowing PSG down, and they'll doubtlessly look to physically overwhelm an engine room boasting technique in abundance and hints of industry.