Arsenal XI vs. Atletico Madrid: Big Havertz Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Win on home soil on Tuesday night and Arsenal will progress into their first Champions League final since 2006.

It’s been an unrelenting tale of humiliation and heartbreak since Sol Campbell gave the Gunners the lead in Paris 20 years ago. They were constantly bettered by English opposition for a period before the continent’s elite had their way with them in the 2010s.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have gradually improved since returning to the competition in 2024. Quarterfinalists then semifinalists, they’re looking to go at least one better this time around.

Havertz Hope for Gunners

Havertz could be back on Tuesday night. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

There have been noises of encouragement on the injury front for Arsenal heading into Tuesday’s second leg.

Last week, Arteta was bullish on Kai Havertz’s chances of making a quick recovery in time for Atletico Madrid’s visit, and the Gunners boss said on Saturday that the German, along with captain Martin Ødegaard, should be involved at the Emirates Stadium.

Ødegaard missed Saturday’s win over Fulham with a knock.

Bukayo Saka lasted just 45 minutes at the weekend, having sparkled in the first half, but there was no injury at play. It was his first start since the Carabao Cup final, and Arteta didn’t want to take any chances.

Mikel Merino could play a part before the end of the season after undergoing foot surgery at the start of 2026, and Jurriën Timber is expected to miss out again. The Dutchman is dealing with a groin problem, and it’s not yet clear when the fullback may make his return.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)

Gyökeres will lead the line even if Havertz returns. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Raya has kept a mammoth 14 Champions League clean sheets since the start of last season, and has conceded just once in Europe at the Emirates this term.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—Arteta has a couple of selection dilemmas at fullback, even if Timber is unlikely to return midweek. The Spaniard opted for Ben White last week, but may prefer the defensive security Mosquera will offer against Ademola Lookman.

CB: William Saliba—An imperious performer as of late, Saliba has struggled to put a foot wrong down the stretch. Still, he’ll need to be at his best to tame the canny Atléti in north London.

CB: Gabriel—This feels like the sort of game where Gabriel’s body-on-the-line defending will prove important.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Riccardo Calafiori may have played his way into the starting lineup, with Hincapié unused against Fulham. It’s a toss-up at left back. Arteta could go in either direction.

CM: Declan Rice—Rice has impressed in a deeper midfield role over the past week. In Madrid, the Englishman completed a game-high 83 passes, all while protecting Arsenal against Atléti’s counterattacks.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Switching roles with Rice should unlock Zubimendi to rediscover the form that warranted so much acclaim during the first half of the season.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka was superb for 45 minutes at the weekend, having produced a bright cameo in the first leg. He’s seemingly playing without pain and has a major role to play on Tuesday night.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain wasn’t risked on Saturday evening, but Arteta suggested that Ødegaard would make a quick return on Tuesday night.

LW: Eberechi Eze—The Englishman is capable of supplying the necessary magic, and he was excellent off the bench in Madrid. Eze could start down the left but drift infield and work in creative tandem with Ødegaard.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Assured from the spot last week, Gyökeres is starting to silence a few critics with his work during the run-in. He enters the second leg off the back of scoring a brace against Fulham at the weekend.

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