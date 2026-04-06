Arsenal XI vs. Sporting CP—Champions League: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal are reeling after suffering back-to-back defeats in domestic cup competitions, and a tricky excursion to Portugal to face Sporting CP is on the horizon for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Sporting last tasted defeat on home soil last August and they’re preparing for their first Champions League quarterfinal since the competition’s rebrand, having completed an almighty comeback against Bodø/Glimt in the round of 16.

The Gunners eventually found a way against Bayer Leverkusen after drawing the away first leg 1–1, and now they’re targeting a semifinal berth for the second consecutive year.

However, the dashing of their quadruple and then more brief treble dreams in the space of two weeks has allowed doubt to creep in regarding the extent of their success this season.

Gabriel Chief Among Arsenal’s Injury Concerns

Gabriel is set to miss Tuesday’s first leg. | FotMob

Arteta was rather downbeat speaking about the knee injury Gabriel suffered at Southampton on Saturday, with the Arsenal boss suggesting it’s "never good news" when a player is asked to be withdrawn. The severity of his injury hasn’t yet been discovered, but the quick turnaround from the weekend’s FA Cup defeat means the Brazilian may miss out on Tuesday.

On a brighter note, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, both of whom withdrew from England duty due to fitness setbacks, were only rested on Saturday and are likely to come back into the Arsenal team midweek.

Jurriën Timber was close to returning before the Carabao Cup final, so he surely has a chance of not only traveling to Lisbon, but making the starting lineup. There are more questions over the status of Piero Hincapié, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty, while Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino are certainly out.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Gabriel, Jurriën Timber, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapié, Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Merino, Gabriel, Jurriën Timber, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapié, Leandro Trossard. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP (4-3-3)

Arsenal should have Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka back fit. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—After back-to-back outings with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, David Raya is a certainty to reclaim his starting berth in Lisbon. The Spaniard’s played all but one of Arsenal’s Champions League matches in 2025–26.

RB: Jurriën Timber—Ben White’s mishap on Saturday will hasten Arteta’s desire to have Timber fit and firing once more. The Dutchman has been out of action since the euphoric win over Everton with an unspecified issue.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—Arteta has left-footed options to replace Gabriel, but he’s more likely to pivot to Mosquera, who started alongside the Brazilian at St. Mary’s and spared his blushes once or twice.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba was among the long list of Gunners who withdrew from international duty, with the Frenchman supposedly dealing with an ankle issue. Still, he was fit enough to appear off the bench against Southampton.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Myles Lewis-Skelly continues to struggle when given the chance to impress, so there’s little doubt that Calafiori will deputize for Hincapié here.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spanish midfielder was fit enough to play a part at the weekend, and Arsenal are desperate for another upsurge in form from their metronome.

CM: Declan Rice—Arsenal simply aren’t the same without their do-it-all midfield star, so his comeback from a minor fitness issue will be welcomed in Lisbon against a technically impressive group of Sporting playmakers.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—It’s about time the captain came to the fore in a nondescript individual season up to this point.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka’s struggled for form in 2026, but the England international has so often turned up for the Gunners on the big occasion in this competition.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede faces off against his former club on Tuesday, having dominated Portuguese soccer during his mightily productive spell in Lisbon. Gyökeres was on the scoresheet on Saturday after firing his country to the World Cup.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli has seemingly escaped further punishment for pushing referee Sam Barrott on Saturday, so he could keep his place over the doubtful Leandro Trossard.

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