AS Roma Fires Daniele De Rossi Four Games Into Serie A Season
AS Roma announced Wednesday that it parted ways with manager Daniele De Rossi just four games into the 2024–25 Serie A season.
De Rossi picked up just three points from a possible 12 against Cagliari, Empoli, Juventus and Genoa. Across those four games, Roma scored just two goals. Roma sits in 16th place level with Fiorentina, Monza and Bologna on points.
"The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages," Roma said in a statement. "A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, fo rthe work he has done in recent months with passion and dedication."
AS Roma did not announce an interim manager, stating more communication will follow.
A one club man at the Giallorossi for nearly his entire career, De Rossi was brought in as José Mourinho's replacement after Roma parted ways with the latter in January. De Rossi brought Roma to the Europa League semi-finals, but were eliminated by Bundesliga invincible side Bayer Leverkusen. De Rossi's contract was then extended through 2027. De Rossi's Roma finished sixth in Serie A, five points off a Champions League spot.
Roma begins its Europa League campaign next Thursday against Nico Williams and Athletic Club.