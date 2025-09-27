Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid might be gearing up for the 241st edition of their heated rivalry, but Saturday’s clash is the first with Xabi Alonso on the touchline.
The second biggest rivalry in Spain takes center stage in La Liga Gameweek 7. The first Madrid derby of the 2025–26 season pits a Real Madrid side on a seven-game winning streak against an Atlético Madrid team with just nine points to their name.
Despite Los Colchoneros’ poor form to kick off the current campaign, Diego Simeone’s men typically rise to the occasion against their neighbors. Atlético Madrid will be eager to hand Real Madrid their first loss of the season, especially after Los Blancos knocked them out of the Champions League in the round of 16 last season.
It will take a mighty effort to get past the league-leaders, though, who are just one of four teams across Europe’s top five leagues to get off to a perfect start in 2025–26.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Metropolitano
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. BST / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
- Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Atlético Madrid: 1 win
- Real Madrid: 1 win
- Draws: 3
- Last Meeting: Atlético Madrid 1–0 Real Madrid (2–4pens) (Mar.12, 2022—Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid 3–2 Rayo Vallecano - 24/9/25
Real Madrid 4–1 Levante - 23/9/25
Mallorca 1–1 Atlético Madrid - 21/9/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol - 20/9/25
Liverpool 3–2 Atlético Madrid - 17/9/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Marseille - 16/9/25
Atlético Madrid 2–0 Villarreal - 13/9/25
Real Sociedad 2–1 Real Madrid - 13/9/25
Alavés 1–1 Atlético Madrid - 30/8/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 30/8/25
How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
LaLigaTV
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video, TSN5
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
Atletico Madrid Team News
Atlético Madrid will have to take on Real Madrid without the help of the injured José María Giménez, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso. Although all three players are expected to return in the coming weeks, they will not be ready for the Madrid derby.
The good news for Simeone is that Alexander Sørloth is back available. The striker served his one-game suspension for the red card he received against Mallorca and will likely be back in the lineup alongside Julián Alvarez.
Antoine Griezmann, then, would be on his way to the bench after starting the season without recording a goal or an assist in seven appearances.
Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sørloth.
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid are still without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger. The three long-term absentees leave Alonso with an undermanned backline, but Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen have all stepped up to carry the defense, along with Éder Militão.
Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick have all returned from injury, though the latter is still waiting to play his first minutes this season. Alonso confirmed both Bellingham and Camavinga are ready to start, but the manager will likely air on the side of caution with the two players.
Instead, expect Franco Mastantuono to get the nod up top for his first Madrid derby. Aurélien Tchouaméni is also in line to return to the XI after a well-earned rest in midweek.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Mastantuono, Güler, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé.
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
In recent years, no team has had Real Madrid’s number like Atlético Madrid, especially in La Liga. After all, Simeone’s side were the only club to defeat Los Blancos in 2023–24 and then held their biggest rivals to two draws last season.
Yet the current version of Atlético Madrid does not seem capable of denying Real Madrid three points. The crowd at the Metropolitano might help Los Colchoneros keep the game close, but a team with just one clean sheet this season will struggle to contain Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.