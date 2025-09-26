Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Alonso Faces Biggest Test Yet
Real Madrid make the short trip to the Metropolitano this weekend to take on an underperforming Atlético Madrid side.
Xabi Alonso has thrived under the weight of managing Real Madrid so far in 2025–26. The Spaniard has taken his former club to the top of the La Liga standings thanks to Los Blancos’ perfect start this season.
Although the new boss has already led Real Madrid to six impressive victories in the Spanish top-flight, he is now in for a much bigger test against Atlético. The Spanish giants have struggled in recent years against Los Colchoneros, collecting just one win in their last seven La Liga clashes with their rivals.
The pressure will be on Alonso to get Real Madrid back to winning ways against Diego Simeone’s side, who currently sit in ninth place. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy remain the only three players unavailable for Los Blancos.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois, who was center of controversy last time Real Madrid traveled to the Metropolitano, will have to be at his best to deny Julián Alvarez.
RB: Dani Carvajal—The Spaniard is back in the lineup for what will be his 435th appearance in a white shirt.
CB: Éder Militão—On a team full of superstar forwards, it was Militão that scored the only goal in Los Blancos’ last trip across Madrid. The Brazilian remains Alonso’s biggest threat on set pieces.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The pressure is on Huijsen to perform in his first Madrid derby. The 20-year-old must be careful to avoid any more needless bookings.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras returns to his position on the left flank after an unexpected start at center back against Levante.
DM: Federico Valverde—With three assists already this season, the Uruguayan is on pace to break his single-season high of eight. Both Valverde and Real Madrid are benefiting from his return to the midfield.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni’s interventions on the counter attack will be vital to Real Madrid’s success on Saturday.
AM: Arda Güler—Expect Güler to get the nod over Jude Bellingham, who has only logged 20 total minutes since returning from injury. Alonso will likely look to avoid throwing the England international into a Madrid derby so soon.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—Coming off of his first goal in a white shirt, Mastantuono will be brimming with confidence, especially against either Javi Galán or Dávid Hancko.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman comes into the fixture with nine goals in seven matches, looking every bit the early favorite to take home the 2026 Ballon d’Or.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Despite his inconsistent minutes under Alonso, Vinícius Júnior already has six goal contributions in six matches. The winger is looking more and more like his old self with each passing performance.