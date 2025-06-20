‘Available’—Arsenal Include Fan Favourite Among Six Potential Sales
Gabriel Martinelli has been named as a potential Arsenal outgoing this summer as the club look to lighten the wage bill and improve their squad heading into a pivotal season for manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal finished second for a third straight season while progressing a stage further in the Champions League by reaching the semi-finals. Injuries played their part, but Arsenal struggled in the scoring department mightily. They scored 21 fewer goals year-over-year in the Premier League as conversations continue about upgrading at striker and wide forward. As such, one report claims six players could be on their way out this summer including one of their starting forwards, fan favourite Martinelli.
Of those named are Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson, Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga and potentially Martinelli, The Times state. Zinchenko and Nelson are of note given they're on weekly wages of at least £100,000 ($134,555).
Kiwior and Martinelli are surprises given the roles they've played over the past two seasons. The Polish defender was valuable depth, filling it at left back and centre back at times. Martinelli, 24, represents an opportunity for significant transfer profit. The Brazilian was signed for just £6 million ($8.07 million) in 2019 from now Brazil third-tier side Ituano. He's made over 30 Premier League appearances in each of the past three seasons alone, but his production has waned since scoring 15 league goals in 2022–23.
Part of that is instruction, part of that is a circumstance of tactics and his surrounding teammates. Billed as an explosive forward, he like many in the modern game recycles the ball on the edge of the box. If not, he's usually trying to go around a defender at the byline and his delivery can be hit-or-miss.
His assist numbers could go up if he had a natural striker, but his best play came when Gabriel Jesus was creating space in a false nine role. Jesus, another injury prone player, is likely to see his minutes diminish even further if Arsenal follow through with signing one of Benjamin Šeško or Viktor Gyökeres.
If a notable bid arrives and a sale is considered, Arsenal must ensure they have a quality signing planned to replace him. Leandro Trossard hasn't established himself as a starter since arriving, but is nonetheless a valuable piece in Arteta's project. Shortcomings in previous transfer windows lead to deals like Raheem Sterling's loan which was an abject failure.
In other news, Martin Zubimendi was in London to complete his reported move as Arsenal improve their midfield offerings. The club is expected to make a decision on Thomas Partey's future.