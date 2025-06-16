Viktor Gyokeres: European Giant ‘Hijacks’ Transfer As Arsenal, Man Utd Stall
Juventus are now said to be leading the race to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres after both Arsenal and Manchester United cooled their pursuits of the Sweden international.
One of the most in-demand strikers in the world heading into the summer transfer window, the saga surrounding Gyökeres has proven to be increasingly confusing in recent days. It emerged last week that the 27-year-old was left “furious” by Sporting’s alleged failure to abide by a gentleman’s agreement to agree to a sale below his release clause of €100 million (£85.1 million, $115.4 million).
Club president Frederico Varandas then publicly accused Gyökeres’s agent of “blackmail” as he denied the presence of a formal agreement. The striker himself then insisted there was lots of “false” talk surrounding his future, vowing to set the record straight.
In a saga which has included allegedly fake agent quotes and threats from Sporting to raise Gyökeres’s asking price, it was claimed the striker had formally ruled out a move to United, before Arsenal focused their efforts elsewhere after growing tired of the ongoing drama.
Italian publication Corriere dello Sport report that has opened the door to Juventus. The Serie A giants are looking for some new firepower this summer as they prepare to bid farewell to Dušan Vlahović and sense an opportunity to land Gyökeres.
An offer of €70 million (£59.6 million, $80.8 million) is expected to be submitted soon, although that still may fall short of Sporting’s asking price.
Arsenal are said to have “frozen” negotiations over Gyökeres amid concerns over his price tag. The Gunners are looking at Benjamin Šeško of RB Leipzig instead, while United’s current focus appears to be on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké.
Both strikers are expected to cost more than Gyökeres, but Šeško and Ekitiké are both considerably younger. The duo are both 22 years old, whereas Gyökeres recently celebrated his 27th birthday.
There could yet be more developments in Gyökeres’s future, with several sides across the globe looking to sign a new striker.
Gyökeres is thought to be admired in Saudi Arabia, while Atlético Madrid have been touted as suitors. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have both been named but appear to looking at other targets as it stands.