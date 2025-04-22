Barcelona 1–0 Mallorca: Player Ratings As Olmo Scores, Pedri Shines in La Liga Win
Barcelona got the job done and defeated Mallorca 1–0 to continue applying pressure on Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.
Even though Hansi Flick heavily rotated his lineup, Barcelona dominated the first half, overwhelming Mallorca with a staggering 24 shots. However, the post and a stellar performance from goalkeeper Leo Román denied the hosts from going in front during the first 45 minutes.
Barça's luck changed less than a minute into the second half. Eric García found Dani Olmo inside the box and the Spaniard perfectly placed his shot into the bottom corner for his second goal in as many games to finally put the Catalans in front.
Once Barça found the breakthrough, they took their foot of the gas and protected the lead through long, sustained possessions. Román did continue his superb performance, though, to deny the hosts from scoring again. Pedri pulled the strings and stole the show once more as Flick went to his bench to continue rotating his side, eyeing Saturday's showdown vs. Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.
Barcelona cruised to the finish line and secured three massive points in the title race, putting the pressure on Real Madrid to deliver in their game tomorrow vs. Getafe to stay within four points of the league leaders. With only five games to go, Barcelona are inching closer to dethroning their bitter rivals for the La Liga crown.
Player ratings from Barça's win below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
7.5/10
RB: Eric García
8.2/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.7/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
7.7/10
LB: Héctor Fort
7.3/10
CM: Pedri
8.9/10
CM: Gavi
8/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8/10
AM: Dani Olmo
8.2/10
LW: Ansu Fati
7/10
ST: Ferran Torres
7.5/10
SUB: Raphinha (62' for Fati)
6.2/10
SUB: Fermín López (62' for Olmo)
7.2/10
SUB: Gerard Martín (77' for Fort)
6.3/10
SUB: Pau Víctor (77' for Torres)
6.2/10
SUB: Frenkie de Jong (86' for Yamal)
N/A