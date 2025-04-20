La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 32
With just six matches left in the 2024–25 La Liga season, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are still all in the fight for the Spanish crown.
At this time last season, the La Liga title race was not much of a race at all. Real Madrid went on to win the league by 10 points over Barcelona while Atlético Madrid finished 19 points back. Fast forward to 2025, though, and the three Spanish giants have traded blows atop the La Liga table all season long.
It is now Barcelona leading the title race thanks to their impeccable form. Hansi Flick's men are unbeaten in La Liga in 2025 and continued their streak with a thrilling 4–3 comeback victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Real Madrid also collected three points this weekend against Athletic Bilbao thanks to a stoppage time winner from Fede Valverde. Atlético Madrid, though, dropped points against Las Palmas and could see their Spanish title hopes vanish depending on the results of their next few matches.
La Liga Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Barcelona
73
32
2.
Real Madrid
69
32
3.
Atlético Madrid
63
32
Here's how the next five league games of the La Liga title contenders look like.
Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Barcelona's next two La Liga fixtures should give Flick's side no trouble. Both Mallorca and Real Valladolid are no match for the league leaders.
The match everyone will have circled on their calendars is El Clásico. The Catalans face off with Real Madrid in La Liga in what could be a pivotal match for the Spanish crown. If Barcelona add three more points to their gap over Real Madrid, then they just might decide the La Liga title race on May 11.
Rounding out Barcelona's upcoming domestic fixtures are games against Espanyol, a team that previously defeated Real Madrid and held Atlético Madrid to a draw, and Villarreal. The last time the Catalans faced the Yellow Submarine, they put five goals past Marcelino García's men.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Sat, May 3: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Sun, May 11: 10: 15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Real Madrid
Wed, May 14: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Espanyol
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Villarreal
Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Real Madrid have no room for mistakes if they want to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the La Liga table. Los Blancos will be the favorites to take home three points against Getafe, but then they must face Celta Vigo, a team that just gave Barcelona their toughest match of the year.
Speaking of Barcelona, Real Madrid will want nothing more than to finally defeat their bitter rivals. Carlo Ancelotti's men did not show up in either of the first two Clásicos of the season and will be hungry for revenge. A win could make all the difference for Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.
Next up are games against Mallorca and Sevilla. Since the defending Spanish champions are no longer in the Champions League, they should have no distractions that would warrant dropping points against both sides.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Wed, Apr. 23: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Getafe
Sun, May 4: 8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
Sun, May 11: 10:15 a.m. ET/3: 15 p.m. GMT
Barcelona
Wed, May 14:11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Atlético Madrid will be eager to get back to winning ways against Rayo Vallecano, a team with just one win in their last nine La Liga matches. Diego Simeone's men should also have no problem getting past relegation candidates, Alavés.
Then, Atlético Madrid's schedule gets much more difficult. Real Sociedad already held the Spanish giants to a 1–1 draw back in October and have the quality to challenge Los Colchoneros yet again. Osasuna, meanwhile, have rediscovered their form after a poor start to 2025 and will host Atlético Madrid at the Estadio El Sadar.
The biggest challenge of all, though, comes against Real Betis. Ever since Manchester United's Antony joined the squad during the winter transfer window, Real Betis have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 La Liga matches. Along the way, they defeated Real Madrid and held Barcelona to a 1–1 draw.
Another stumble from Atlético Madrid in any of their next five fixtures will all-but put Simeone's men out of the La Liga title race.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Thurs, Apr. 24: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Rayo Vallecano
Sat, May 3: 8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT
Alavés
Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Sociedad
Wed, May 14: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Osasuna
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Betis