Barcelona’s 10 Biggest January Signings Ever

The January transfer window is generally a tricky time to prise stars away from their homes, and Barcelona have generally prioritised a particular part of the world once winter strikes.

It’s the time when Barça dip their toes into the South American market, typically opting for low-risk gambles in the hope of potentially turning a quick profit or, better yet, developing those who arrive into stars on the European stage.

The Catalonian behemoths have the pull and prestige to land whomever they please once transfer season rolls around, but their one major January splurge proved to be catastrophic business.

Their winter alumni don’t exactly read like an all-star lineup. Here are the 10 most expensive January signings in Barcelona’s history.

10. Maxi López (€6.5 million from River Plate)

López’s first taste of Europe was a daunting experience. | LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Before he got embroiled in the “Wanda derby” with Mauro Icardi, López arrived in Europe as a 20-year-old forced to deal with the bright lights of Barcelona.



Barça turned to the young Argentine forward after Henrik Larsson picked up an injury, although López had hardly been prolific during his breakthrough at River Plate.



His career with Barça arguably peaked within a month of his arrival, as he scored in a Champions League victory over Chelsea. Within 18 months, he was out on loan at Mallorca, and after a poor season there, Barça were willing to ship him off to Lokomotiv Moscow for €2 million.

9. Matheus Fernandes (€7 million from Palmeiras)

Fernandes is one of several forgettable South American arrivals. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Brazilian journalists were said to be dumbfounded that Matheus Fernandes had found his way to Barcelona, with the La Liga club spending €7 million on him in 2020. The overwhelming consensus was that the Palmeiras midfielder was light years adrift of the requisite level to shine for the Blaugrana.



He barely got a kick during a loan spell at Real Valladolid, and played just 17 minutes for Barça before the club’s costly mistake was realised. They ditched the Brazilian with four years left on his contract, but the player took the club to court for unfair dismissal.



The judge then ruled in Fernandes’ favour, forcing Barça to cough up another €8.5 million.

8. Ronald de Boer (€7.5 million from Ajax)

Ronald de Boer spent just a season in Catalonia. | Baering/ullstein bild/Getty Images

We’ve separated the De Boer twins on our list, but they arrived at Barcelona together in January 1999 to play under former Ajax manager Louis van Gaal.



A protracted saga ended with the twins getting their wish, as Van Gaal added to his Dutch colony in Catalonia.



However, the less heralded Ronald didn’t last too long with the Spanish giants. A prolific scoring midfielder throughout the 90s, De Boer scored just once in 33 La Liga outings for Barcelona and opted to leave his twin brother when Rangers came calling in the summer of 2000.

7. Frank de Boer (€7.5 million from Ajax)

Frank lasted longer than his brother at Barça. | contrast/Boris Streubel/ullstein bild/Getty Images

Frank, who was certainly a better player than he was a manager, decided to remain at Barcelona after Van Gaal was sacked and his brother departed for Scotland in 2000.



De Boer was an instrumental figure during his three-and-a-half years at the club, even if Barça failed to match their La Liga success from 1998–99. The defender was a stalwart figure at Amsterdam and similarly reliable in Spain.



He came through a doping scandal involving the anabolic steroid nandrolone in 2001 unscathed and went on to appear 144 times in La Liga before seeing out his twilight in Türkiye, Scotland and Qatar.

6. Emerson Royal (€12 million from Atlético Mineiro)

A quick profit was turned on the full-back. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Emerson Royal played just three La Liga games for Barcelona, but a successful loan spell at Real Betis ensured the club made a tidy profit on the full back.



In fact, Barça made as much as €18 million off of Emerson, with Tottenham Hotspur signing the Brazilian for €30 million in 2021. The Spaniards had paid just €12 million for him three years before.



They weren’t missing out on much.

5. Yerry Mina (€12.4 million from Palmeiras)

Mina played just five times in La Liga for the Blaugrana. | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Like Emerson, this was a Barcelona player trading success story. Yerry Mina played just five league games for the Blaugrana, yet they were able to make €18 million off of him.



Everton were the buyers this time around, and the towering Colombian defender spent five years on Merseyside. Given his body of work in Catalonia, it was pretty remarkable that Barça were able to get €30 million out of the Toffees.



Then again, Everton weren’t exactly the savviest of transfer market operators at that point in time.

4. Martin Braithwaite (€18 million from Leganés)

Braithwaite’s emergency signing drew controversy. | Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Martin Braithwaite’s move to Barcelona was actually a February transfer, with the nature of the deal sparking outrage across Spanish football.



Barça were given permission to prise the Dane away from Leganés as an emergency transfer due to an injury crisis in attack, but Braithwaite’s employers weren’t then allowed to acquire a replacement of their own.



The club triggered his €18 million release clause, thus leaving Leganés powerless and Braithwaite spent the next two-and-a-half years with the Blaugrana. He was no more than a stop-gap, with the striker scoring five goals in 44 La Liga outings.

3. Vitor Roque (€30 million from Athletico Paranaense)

Vitor Roque’s move came too soon. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The young Brazilian may yet have another crack at Europe, but his €30 million move to Barcelona in 2023 arrived too soon.



Roque said his move to the grand Catalonian club was a “dream come true” upon his arrival, but his time with Barça quickly descended into a nightmare. He’d later say he “didn’t smile” in Blaugrana colors, with a loan to Real Betis offering some respite.



However, the striker opted to return to his homeland at the start of 2025, with Barça only losing a small amount of the €30 million they paid for him. Roque’s form for Palmeiras since joining suggests he’ll soon be back in the big time soon.

2. Ferran Torres (€55 million from Man City)

The club were wise to bring Torres back to Spain. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona’s January resumé is hardly glittering, but their €55 million move for Ferran Torres, which may have looked costly at the time, certainly paid dividends.



The former Valencia starlet’s time with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City was brief, and Barça seized the opportunity to return the versatile forward to his homeland.



Torres has typically operated in reserve since joining the club, but he’s come to be regarded as an incredibly effective presence off the bench. His career in Catalonia burst into life after Hansi Flick succeeded Xavi Hernández, with Torres enjoying the two best scoring seasons of his career under the German.



Robert Lewandowski’s fitness issues in 2025–26 have thrust Torres into a more prominent role, and “The Shark” is consistently delivering the goods for the Spanish champions.

1. Philippe Coutinho (€135 million from Liverpool)

Barcelona are still feeling the effects of this ill-fated transfer. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona have committed to several big-money flops over the years, but their move for Philippe Coutinho is, without question, the club’s masterpiece.



Coutinho had acquired superstardom at Liverpool, emerging as the Reds’ protagonist and attracting interest from the continent’s elite. Barcelona were forced to pay an obscene price after a lengthy pursuit. Reports limited the damage to €135 million, but it may well be more given the nature of the deal.



Barça seemingly had no real plan for Coutinho, and he was seldom used in the role that saw him shine on Merseyside. Often thrust out wide, the Brazilian manifested a form of himself that paled in comparison to his Liverpool best.



Statistically, his first 18 months weren’t exactly disastrous, and he ’helped’ the club to five trophies, but the playmaker has come to be recognised as Barcelona’s biggest transfer mistake. At no point did he ever carry the air of a superstar, and Coutinho was instead swallowed up by the notably demanding environment at Camp Nou.

