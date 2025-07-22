Barcelona Confirm Joan Gamper Trophy Opponent, Date, Venue
Barcelona fans will be taken on a trip down memory lane next month when Como 1907 arrive in Catalonia with plenty of familiar faces to contest the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy.
The upwardly mobile Serie A side is led by former Barcelona academy graduate Cesc Fàbregas and counts ex-Blaugrana skipper Sergi Roberto as one of their key midfielders. The two Catalans made a combined 524 appearances for Barcelona’s first team—including 22 alongside each other.
They will not, however, be returning to Camp Nou. Despite triumphant declarations to the contrary, Barcelona’s spiritual home will not be able to stage the signature preseason friendly.
Rather than return to the divisive setting of the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc—which has never been truly loved even in the face of recent domestic success—Como will line up against Hansi Flick’s side at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, the frequent home of the women’s team.
Full Joan Gamper Trophy Details
- Fixture: Barcelona vs. Como
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m.
- Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff
It remains to be seen when Barcelona will be able to return to Camp Nou. They are unlikely to stage any other fixtures at the Estadi Johan Cruyff given it only holds 6,000 fans, forcing them back up the hill at Montjuïc, which boasts a capacity of less than 50,000—almost half of Camp Nou’s full potential.
UEFA regulations ensure that every club’s home games during the Champions League league phase have to be held at the same venue, giving Barcelona until Sep. 16 to sort out Camp Nou. Otherwise, they will be bound to the Olympic Stadium for all European home fixtures until late January.
As is tradition, Barcelona’s preseason concludes with the Gamper Trophy. Named after the club’s Swiss founder, this will be the 60th edition of the marquee fixture which pits Barcelona against a wide variety of opponents. As hosts, the Catalans have generally come out on top, winning 46 of the previous 59, although they were thumped 3–0 by Monaco last year.