Barcelona Confirm Timeline for Lionel Messi Tribute, Statue

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he will only look to stage a tribute to legendary forward Lionel Messi once his contract with Inter Miami expires.

Club officials have long regretted their failure to bid farewell to Messi following his unplanned exit in the summer of 2021, but the idea of a comeback in some capacity is fresh in the air following his surprise visit to Camp Nou late last year.

Laporta has plans to pay tribute to Messi—assuming he is re-elected as president—but confirmed plans will only be put into action in 2028 when Messi’s deal in Miami expires. “I think that would be ideal,” Laporta confessed.

“It would be wonderful to see, given everything he’s given to Barça, and I also want to say that Barça have given him a lot. I think the statue and the tribute are what he deserves.”

Will Lionel Messi Return to Barcelona?

Messi still has fond memories of Barcelona despite the nature of his exit. | Marc Gonzalez Aloma/Europa Press/Getty Images

When Messi popped up on the Camp Nou turf in November, it brought about a wave of speculation about a comeback, as did an interview in which he admitted his desire to return to the city of Barcelona on a permanent basis in the future.

There were even suggestions that Messi, who had only signed an extension with Miami days earlier, would return as a player for the second half of the current season—speculation which was swiftly shot down.

The reality is Messi’s playing career at Barcelona is almost certainly over, but the prospects of a non-playing role further down the line remain very much alive.

Messi has ruled out being a manager or a coach but has publicly confessed his interest in a senior role relating to the development of young players. Barcelona will, in all likelihood, find a position for the Argentine regardless of the current structure in place.

However, as with the proposed tribute and statue, that will only come once he hangs up his boots with Miami.

Even when it comes to the current presidential elections, Messi is reported to be actively distancing himself from the situation, despite candidate Victor Font’s recent claim to have a reunion plan that “excites” Messi.

Indeed, Messi is not expected to cast a vote in the elections, fearing the undeniable sway his influence would have on a decision which he recognizes has to be for the good of the entire club. His focus remains on the future, when a return to Barcelona appears to be in the pipeline.

