Barcelona ‘Make Contact’ Over Swedish Young Star
Nico Williams isn't the only winger Barcelona have set their eyes on in recent weeks, with 19-year-old Swedish talent Roony Bardghji emerging as another option for the Catalans.
Recent reports indicate that Barcelona made contact with Bardghji's agent. Fabrizio Romano also reported that Barça were looking to get more information regarding the winger's situation with his current contract with FC Copenhagen set to expire in December.
Sporting director Deco was reportedly part of the Barcelona entourage that held direct talks with the player's agent. Still, there's no official proposal on the table and this could be a long-term rather than immediate plan, considering it's hard to envision Bardghji having a prominent role under Hansi Flick next season.
Other European clubs are also interested in the signing the talented, young Swedish player with reports that Portuguese giants Porto have already submitted a formal offer to acquire him.
It's not the first time Bardghji's name has floated around Barcelona's orbit. Back in 2023, when Bardghji was in Malmö FF's academy, the Catalans were interested in bringing him to La Masia. The deal never materialized and Bardghji moved to Copenhagen where he made his professional debut at just 16-years-old.
Overall, Bardghji has made scored 15 goals in his 84 appearances with the Danish club. Playing on the right wing, he likes to cut inside to his preferred left-foot to unleash curling shots to the far post, much like what Lamine Yamal does for Barça.
With Joan García's transfer already official and Williams's deal appearing ever-closer, Barcelona are being very active in trying to reinforce their squad before the start of 2025–26. However, if Barça manage to get Williams's deal over the line, questions will be asked regarding the club's ability to sign more players given their well-documented recent financial struggles.
For now, it's likely Barcelona could be forced to wait to be able to seriously consider making a move for Bardghji.