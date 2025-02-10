Barcelona Equal Decade-Long Mark Set by Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez
If you are interested in watching high-scoring affairs, then tuning in to watch Hansi Flick's Barcelona should be your go-to plan since they can't seem to stop scoring goals.
Barcelona pummeled Sevilla 4-1 over the weekend to get within two points of La Liga leaders, Real Madrid. The four goals scored in the win upped Barcelona's total La Liga tally to 64 goals through 23 games this season, 13 more than Los Blancos who have the second most.
The last time Barcelona achieved such a feat came a decade ago during the first season of the Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Luis Suárez era. The MSN trio dominated European soccer in 2014-15, with their combined total of 122 goals across all competitions fueling Barcelona's treble-winning campaign.
Robert Lewandowski (31) and Raphinha (24) have accounted for almost half of Barça's goals this season and are the top two scorers from Spanish soccer across all competitions in 2024-25. Lamine Yamal (11) and Ferran Torres (10) have also reached double digit goals this season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Most Goals to Start a Calendar Year in 82 Years
Time will tell if this version of Barcelona are also able to match their success in front of goal with major trophies at the end of the season. For now, Barça's staggering 113 goals across all competitions this season have already translated into a domestic title in the Spanish Super Cup, a second place finish in the Champions League league phase, a birth in the Copa Del Rey semifinals and controlling their own destiny in La Liga's title race.
To further contextualize Barcelona's ruthless attacking numbers, those 113 goals though 36 games so far in 2024-25 have eclipsed the 110 goal mark Barça achieved in 53 games total last season under Xavi Hernández.
Barcelona have been nearly perfect since the start of 2025, still yet to lose since the turn of the year. Through 11 games in all competitions games since Jan. 1, Barcelona have scored 41 goals, averaging almost four goals per game.
These numbers are the best in Barcelona's history since 1943, when the side led by manager Juan José Nogués scored 42 in the same amount of games to open the year.
The Blaugrana scoring machine will hope to keep rolling and chipping away at Real Madrid's lead in La Liga the next time they take the field against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, Feb. 17.