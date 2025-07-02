SI

Barcelona's First Five La Liga Games of 2025–26

Barcelona begin their La Liga title-defense on the road vs. Mallorca on Aug. 17.

Barcelona have high expectations for what the team can achieve in 2025-26.
Barcelona have high expectations for what the team can achieve in 2025-26.

Barcelona will look to come storming out of the gate in La Liga's 2025–26 season, aiming to have a positive start to their title defense.

The Catalans were superb during Hansi Flick's debut season in charge, returning to the summit of Spanish soccer with the first domestic treble in club history.

The silverware filled season plus winning all four El Clásico's over Real Madrid en route to denying them three separate trophies has fans excited at what Barça can achieve in Flick's second season.

Barcelona's 2025–26 La Liga title-defense will begin with three straight road games. Trips to Mallorca, Levante and Rayo Vallecano drop the curtain on Barça's season. Rayo were the highest placed finisher of the three opponents a season ago when they finished eighth. Mallorca ended the season in 10th and newly promoted Levante will hope to announce their return with a strong performance vs. the holders.

Still, Barcelona will be expected to win their three opening road games before the September international break. Then comes the highly-anticipated return home to the renovated Camp Nou—or at least that's the current plan.

The Camp Nou is expected to open its doors in a reduced capacity and host its first official game when Barcelona welcome Valencia for their first home match of the season. A week later, the Catalans will host Getafe and play their fifth game of the La Liga campaign.

It's a very accessible first five-game run in the league for Barça. Sure, opening the campaign with three straight away matches isn't ideal, but they aren't traveling to face the strongest teams in La Liga.

Through their first five games, Barcelona would only face two teams that finished 10th or higher a season ago and only Rayo will play European soccer this season. Because of the quality on the team, Flick's side will be expected to be top of the league after five games.

Check out Barcelona's schedule for their first five games of the 2025–26 La Liga season below and check the full schedule here.

Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski had 27 goals in La Liga last season to lead all Barcelona players. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Date

Opponent

17 August

Mallorca (A)

24 August

Levante (A)

31 August

Rayo Vallecano (A)

14 September

Valencia (H)

21 September

Getafe (H)

