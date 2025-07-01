Barcelona 2025–26 La Liga Fixtures: When Barca Play Real Madrid, Catalan Derby, El Clasico, All Key Dates
Barcelona's 2025–26 La Liga season fixtures have been confirmed, with the defending champions kicking off their title defense against Mallorca on Aug. 17.
Hansi Flick's side was dominant during the German's first season in charge, clinching a domestic treble for the first time in club history that was crowned with hoisting the La Liga trophy for a 28th time.
Expectations couldn't be higher for Flick's second season, with the core group of players that shined a season ago, plus the incorporation of one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga in Joan García and the possible addition of Nico Williams come the start of the season.
Barça's opening day clash is followed by trips to Levante and Rayo Vallecano, before making their home debut in what's expected to be club the official return to the renovated Camp Nou against Valencia on Sept. 14.
The two El Clásicos of the season will take place at similar dates to 2024–25, with Barcelona going to the Santiago Bernabéu in late October, before hosting Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on May 10th in what could be a title decider.
The Catalan derbies vs. Espanyol are scheduled to be played in January and April.
Barcelona close out the season with a visit to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select La Liga games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow Eastern Time (ET).
August
Date
Fixture
17 August
Mallorca vs. Barcelona
24 August
Levante vs. Barcelona
31 August
Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona
September
Date
Fixture
14 September
Barcelona vs. Valencia
21 September
Barcelona vs. Getafe
24 September
Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona
28 September
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad
October
Date
Fixture
5 October
Sevilla vs. Barcelona
19 October
Barcelona vs. Girona
26 October
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
November
Date
Fixture
2 November
Barcelona vs. Elche
9 November
Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona
23 November
Barcelona vs. Athletic Club
30 November
Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alavés
December
Date
Fixture
7 December
Real Betis vs. Barcelona
14 December
Barcelona vs. Osasuna
21 December
Villarreal vs. Barcelona
January
Date
Fixture
4 January
Espanyol vs. Barcelona
11 January
Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid
18 January
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona
25 January
Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo
February
Date
Fixture
1 February
Elche vs. Barcelona
8 February
Barcelona vs. Mallorca
15 February
Girona vs. Barcelona
22 February
Barcelona vs. Levante
March
Date
Fixture
1 March
Barcelona vs. Villarreal
8 March
Athletic Club vs. Barcelona
15 March
Barcelona vs. Sevilla
22 March
Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
April
Date
Fixture
5 April
Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona
12 April
Barcelona vs. Espanyol
19 April
Getafe vs. Barcelona
22 April
Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo
May
Date
Fixture
3 May
Osasuna vs. Barcelona
10 May
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
13 May
Deportivo Alavés vs. Barcelona
17 May
Barcelona vs. Real Betis
24 May
Valencia vs. Barcelona