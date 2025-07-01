SI

Barcelona 2025–26 La Liga Fixtures: When Barca Play Real Madrid, Catalan Derby, El Clasico, All Key Dates

Barcelona will look to win back-to-back La Liga titles for the first time this decade.

Roberto Casillas

Barcelona dominated Spanish soccer in 2024–25.
Barcelona dominated Spanish soccer in 2024–25. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona's 2025–26 La Liga season fixtures have been confirmed, with the defending champions kicking off their title defense against Mallorca on Aug. 17.

Hansi Flick's side was dominant during the German's first season in charge, clinching a domestic treble for the first time in club history that was crowned with hoisting the La Liga trophy for a 28th time.

Expectations couldn't be higher for Flick's second season, with the core group of players that shined a season ago, plus the incorporation of one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga in Joan García and the possible addition of Nico Williams come the start of the season.

Barça's opening day clash is followed by trips to Levante and Rayo Vallecano, before making their home debut in what's expected to be club the official return to the renovated Camp Nou against Valencia on Sept. 14.

The two El Clásicos of the season will take place at similar dates to 2024–25, with Barcelona going to the Santiago Bernabéu in late October, before hosting Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on May 10th in what could be a title decider.

The Catalan derbies vs. Espanyol are scheduled to be played in January and April.

Barcelona close out the season with a visit to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select La Liga games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow Eastern Time (ET).

August

Date

Fixture

17 August

Mallorca vs. Barcelona

24 August

Levante vs. Barcelona

31 August

Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona

September

Date

Fixture

14 September

Barcelona vs. Valencia

21 September

Barcelona vs. Getafe

24 September

Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona

28 September

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

October

Date

Fixture

5 October

Sevilla vs. Barcelona

19 October

Barcelona vs. Girona

26 October

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

November

Date

Fixture

2 November

Barcelona vs. Elche

9 November

Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona

23 November

Barcelona vs. Athletic Club

30 November

Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alavés

December

Date

Fixture

7 December

Real Betis vs. Barcelona

14 December

Barcelona vs. Osasuna

21 December

Villarreal vs. Barcelona

January

Date

Fixture

4 January

Espanyol vs. Barcelona

11 January

Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid

18 January

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona

25 January

Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo

February

Date

Fixture

1 February

Elche vs. Barcelona

8 February

Barcelona vs. Mallorca

15 February

Girona vs. Barcelona

22 February

Barcelona vs. Levante

March

Date

Fixture

1 March

Barcelona vs. Villarreal

8 March

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona

15 March

Barcelona vs. Sevilla

22 March

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

April

Date

Fixture

5 April

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona

12 April

Barcelona vs. Espanyol

19 April

Getafe vs. Barcelona

22 April

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

May

Date

Fixture

3 May

Osasuna vs. Barcelona

10 May

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

13 May

Deportivo Alavés vs. Barcelona

17 May

Barcelona vs. Real Betis

24 May

Valencia vs. Barcelona

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer