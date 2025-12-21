Barcelona Rocked by Last-Minute Injury Blow Before Villarreal Clash
Barcelona will be without center back Andreas Christensen for Sunday’s trip to Villarreal after the Dane suffered a serious knee injury in training.
Prior to the team’s final training session, manager Hansi Flick sat in front of the media to confirm midfielder Pedri would not be available for the battle of first vs. third in La Liga, but it is in defense where Barcelona’s greatest issue lies.
As noted by AS, Christensen suffered a nasty blow to the knee and limped out of training on Saturday afternoon and was quickly ruled out of the Villarreal game, leaving Flick’s options at center back incredibly slim.
With Ronald Araujo away from the team for personal reasons, Christensen’s absence leaves Flick with just three senior candidates at center back. Pau Cubarsí and Eric García are the only natural options, while left back Gerard Martín has caught the eye in a central role when needed this season.
Barcelona officials reportedly attempted to keep Christensen’s latest setback a secret by not revealing the squad list for Sunday’s game, but the Dane’s absence when the team arrived at their hotel confirmed he will not feature.
The club have since confirmed Christensen’s injury, revealing the defender has suffered a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament. He is expected to need several months on the sidelines to recover from what is a serious injury.
It comes as a big blow to Christensen who, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, is facing a battle to prove his consistency if he wants to earn a new contract at Camp Nou before his current terms expire in the summer.
Santi Comesaña: I Think Barcelona Will Lose
Despite their injury woes, Barcelona will head into Sunday’s game in a confident mood. Not since October 2007 have the Blaugrana lost an away game against Villarreal.
Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesaña, however, believes that streak is coming to an immediate end.
“We’re a good team, we’re proving that in the league, and we have to keep proving it against Barça,” he told AS. “It’s better that they come now.
“If we haven’t won in 18 years, at some point that streak is going to end. At some point, Barcelona is going to lose in Villarreal, and I think it will be this Sunday.
“We’ve already shown that the last few times we went to play at Barça’s ground, that when they take the initiative, we feel more comfortable in those situations.”