Barcelona Learn Intriguing Opponents for Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

Barcelona will hope to do what Real Madrid could not when they meet Albacete in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Albacete, sitting perilously above the relegation zone in Spain’s second tier, are the name on everybody’s lips in Spain after handing a debut defeat to new Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa in the last round of the competition.

Against a Madrid side which, while rotated in parts, still included the likes of Vinicius Junior, Dean Huijsen, Arda Güler and Federico Valverde, snatched an equalizer in second-half stoppage time before conceding just seconds later to seal a 3–2 defeat.

As a reward for their efforts, Albacete have now been drawn against Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Striker Jefté Betancor, who netted twice to dump Madrid out of the previous round said of the draw: “We’ll have to put a lot of heart into it, like in the last round.”

As per the competition rules, which automatically award hosting duties to teams from lower divisions, the fixture will be held at Albacete’s Estadio Carlos Belmonte. With a maximum capacity of 17,524, the game against Madrid drew marginally less, with estimates capped at 17,000.

Copa del Rey Quarterfinals Draw in Full

Albacete vs. Barcelona

Alavés vs. Real Sociedad

Valencia vs. Athletic Club

Real Betis vs. Atlético de Madrid

When Are the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals?

🏆 We will face Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals away from home. pic.twitter.com/UChDSIf6gm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2026

The last eight teams in the 2025–26 Copa del Rey will do battle around the midweek slot of Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Currently, there are no finalized times for these fixtures, which are likely to be spread across the week. Matches are expected to be held on both the Tuesday and Thursday as well.

Victory will earn a spot in a two-legged semifinal, the first game of which is expected to be held later that month.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE