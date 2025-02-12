Barcelona's Mapi Leon Denies Violating Intimacy of Daniela Caracas
Barcelona star Mapi Leon has been accused of violating the privacy of Espanyol’s Daniela Caracas during the match between the two teams on Sunday.
Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo scored the goals as Barcelona stormed to a 2-0 victory to extend their lead at the top of the Liga F table to five points. However, the fixture was marred by controversy as Espanyol released a statement on Monday to condemn the actions of Leon in an incident that occurred during the game.
In the 15th minute of the derby match, Leon collided with Caracas while Espanyol were defending a set piece. The Barcelona player then appeared to touch her opponent around the groin area, an accusation Leon vehemently denies.
Leon Accused of Violating Caracas’ Intimacy
Espanyol have since called out the incident in a strongly-worded statement released on Monday. The club also confirmed Caracas has been subjected to a torrent of abuse on social media, which they believe deflects from the root of the problem.
“In this game, there was an action that we consider unacceptable and that should not be overlooked,” Espanyol said. “During the match, FC Barcelona player Mapi Leon, whilst jostling with Daniela Caracas, made a gesture with her hand that violated the intimacy of our player.
“Although Caracas was unable to react at the time due to the impact of the situation, later, after assimilating what had happened, she became aware of the seriousness of the gesture, but chose not to react angrily in order to avoid a disciplinary sanction that would harm the team.
“In addition to what happened on the pitch, there was a regrettable response on social media, where our player has been the target of insults from hundreds of profiles. We are concerned that, instead of focusing on the incident itself, part of the media attention has been diverted to other issues unrelated to the seriousness of the action.
“At RCD Espanyol we defend our player and condemn any act that threatens the integrity of footballers on the field. We firmly believe in respect and sportsmanship as fundamental values of football, and we hope that these types of situations are treated with the seriousness they deserve.
“In addition, we have made the club's legal services available to our player in the event that she wish to take legal action.”
Leon Denies Inappropriate Contact
In a statement released later on Monday, Leon denied ever making contact with her opponents’ intimate area, and that she only touched her leg. The 29-year-old condemned the abuse directed at Caracas as a result of the incident, but claimed the controversy is aimed solely at damaging her reputation.
Leon said: “At no time did I, nor was it my intention, infringe upon the intimacy of my fellow professional Daniela Caracas. As the images show, it was part of a playing action in which she deliberately touches me and I touch her leg saying in reaction to the clash: “what's up with you”.
“There is NO contact with her private parts, and certainly no intention. I insist, it was just part of the game that does not warrant the importance that has been attached to it.
“The idea of touching the private parts of a colleague would never enter my head, it goes against my principles and I would never do such a thing. I condemn the harassment that Daniela appears to have been suffering on social networks, which has nothing to do with me, and I offer her my most sincere support.
“There has been noise and controversy surrounding my name, aimed solely at damaging my image and principles by spreading manipulated news and events for other purposes, evidencing the week that we are in. I am deeply upset and disappointed, and hence reserve the right to take legal action against whomever might be seeking to exploit this strictly footballing incident to cause me damage and continue spreading unfounded accusations.”
A crucial week for Spanish women’s soccer
The last week has been hugely significant in women's soccer, as referenced by Leon in her statement, due to the fact Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, is on trial in Madrid. The 47-year-old is accused of kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent after Spain won the World Cup in 2023.
Rubiales is one of four defendants, with former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, the federation's former sporting director of the men's national team, Albert Luque, and the former head of marketing, Ruben Rivera all accused of coercion for allegedly attempting to convince Hermoso to confirm Rubiales' version of events.
The incident, and the alleged attempt at a cover-up, stained one of the most historical moments in Spanish women's soccer. Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss, which went viral after the final, while Rubiales denies any wrongdoing.
Leon is a former teammate of Hermoso for both club and country, but Leon has not played for the national team since 2022 due to a falling out with the former head coach, Vilda.