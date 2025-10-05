Barcelona Midfielder Withdraws From International Duty As Injury Concerns Mount
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed Marc Bernal withdrew from international duty due to physcial discomfort.
The Barcelona midfielder, who only recently returned from the ACL injury he suffered 13 months ago, was originally called-up to represent Spain’s U-21 squad during the October international break.
Hansi Flick openly spoke out against the decision, stating that Bernal “isn’t ready to play many minutes” after just “coming off a serious injury that lasted more than a year.” Indeed, Bernal has logged just 21 minutes across all competitions since Aug. 2024.
Just hours after Flick’s strong statement, the RFEF announced Wolves player Fer López will replace Bernal in David Gordo’s squad for matches against Norway and Finland in the coming weeks.
“The Royal Spanish Football Federation’s medical services, in consultation with their counterparts at FC Barcelona, have reviewed the reports submitted Friday night by the Catalan club, with David Gordo’s squad already announced at midday,“ the RFEF’s statement said. “Always prioritizing the player’s health, the RFEF has opted to withdraw Marc Bernal from the squad.”
Injury Concerns Mount for Barcelona
The RFEF confirmed Bernal is suffering from “physical discomfort,” adding to Barcelona’s growing list of injuries. Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Fermín López, Joan García and Raphinha are all already stuck in the infirmary for the Catalans.
Plus, Lamine Yamal is set for another spell on the sidelines after reaggravating his groin injury in Barcelona’s 2–1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old will miss this weekend’s trip to Seville, as well as international duty with Spain; Flick also has doubts about Yamal’s participation in the first El Clásico of the season.
There was some good news for the defending Spanish champions, though, when Flick released his squad for Barcelona’s clash with Sevilla on Sunday; Bernal traveled with the team and is available for selection.
The Catalans will hope to bounce back from their mid-week Champions League defeat to maintain their spot atop the La Liga standings, even amid their injury concerns.