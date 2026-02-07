Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Mallorca: Perfect Camp Nou Streak Extends La Liga Lead

Barcelona continue to set a blistering pace atop the La Liga standings, this time defeating Mallorca 3–0 to make it 12 wins from their last 13 in the league.

It took a bit for Barcelona to get going, but Hansi Flick’s eventually dominated comfortably and Robert Lewandowski’s 10th La Liga goal of the term sent the hosts on their way in the first half. A long range strike from Lamine Yamal just past the hour mark clinched the result for the Catalans and then Marc Bernal added the cherry on top with the first goal of his professional career.

Despite notable absences, Barcelona never flirted with a stumble on Saturday, and will spend the night four points clear of Real Madrid in the title race, putting the pressure on Los Blancos to deliver when they take the pitch on Sunday against Valencia.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Lamine Yamal has six goals since the turn of the year. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Yamal’s quality as a finisher has often been considered the biggest flaw in his overall game. His dribbling and passing have and continue to be world class despite his tender age, but becoming clinical in front of goal could help the electrifying youngster to another level.

Against Mallorca, he scored a cracking goal to secure the victory. But beyond that, the goal marked the first time in Yamal’s career he’s found the back of the net in five consecutive games. It also saw him reach 10 league goals for the season, overtaking his previous best tally of nine with 15 games still left to play.

Improvement in this department is still possible, evidenced by the chance he wasted in front of an open goal. However, his confidence and finishing quality grows by the match, continuing his blistering development into one of the most complete attackers in the sport.

Yamal’s raw talent is generational, but in recent months, his improvement in areas he previously struggled with are noticeable and he’s quietly reached a new level. If he continues on this path, the the 18-year-old Ballon d’Or runner-up has the potential of dominating the sport for years to come.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1)

Robert Lewandowski continues to deliver. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by Fotmob*

GK: Joan García—8.3: His services were barely required all night but had a couple of timely interventions to secure his ninth clean sheet of the term.

RB: Jules Koundé—7.4: Was at the scene of the crime in a couple of scary moments for Barça due to his rather apathetic defensive efforts.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.7: Was stout in duels and flawless playing the ball out from the backline, but runners in behind continue to pose an issue he must address.

CB: Eric García—8.2: Apart from a chaotic moment where he looked confused and failed to deploy the high line, he had another confident showing commanding the backline.

LB: Alejandro Balde—7.2: Combined well with Rashford down the left wing and didn’t allow Mateu Morey any breathing room. He was still rather erratic in his deliveries into the penalty area.

CM: Fermín López—8.4: Didn’t have much room to operate until he played a beautiful pass for Bernal’s goal. His defensive contributions were undeniable, tirelessly tracking back on multiple occasions to thwart potential counter-attacks.

CM: Marc Casadó—7.6: Often an outlet to recycle possession and positioned himself well to intercept a number of passes. But against low blocks, his lack of creativity in midfield becomes glaring.

CM: Dani Olmo—9.0: Struggled to find space between the lines resulting in a reduced impact, but whenever he found some room to operate he orchestrated the teams most dangerous attacks and was rewarded with a pair of assists.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.2: Lacked sharpness for much of the day—missing an absolute sitter in the process. He then came alive in the second half and tormented Mallorca’s backline until he scored a cracking goal to complete another strong showing.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—7.9: Wearing the captain’s armband seemed to revitalise the veteran. He was uncharacteristically active in possession, dropping to midfield to participate in build-up and crowned his afternoon with a trademarked poacher’s goal.

LW: Marcus Rashford—7.4: Understood that the best way to bypass Mallorca’s low block was with strikes from long range. Nearly scored a screamer and then another shot attempt minutes later resulted in the action of Barça’s opener. Never stopped trying to make an impact and it was an overall great display from the Englishman.

SUB: Marc Bernal (67’ for Dani Olmo)—7.8: Pulled the strings after he came on and a calm play inside the penalty area saw him score his first career goal.

SUB: Ferran Torres (67’ for Marcus Rashford)—5.9: He was energetic from the. moment he entered the pitch but that didn’t translate into much of anything in attack.

SUB: Roony Bardghji (78’ for Yamal)—6.1: Barcelona were comfortable just passing the ball from side to side after he came on, which meant he didn’t really have a chance to make an impact.

SUB: João Cancelo (78’ for Lewandowski)—6.1: Operated as a left winger after coming on but had little time to make his presence felt.

SUB: Tommy Marques (84’ for López)—N/A: A momentous occasion for the teenager, who made his official debut for his boyhood club.

Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Martín.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Barcelona’s attack continues to thrive. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Dani Olmo’s magnificent start to 2026 continued against Mallorca, once again operating in a deeper role. The Spaniard looks comfortable closer to the base of midfield, conducting fluid possessions and always looking to progress the ball. With Pedri sidelined, Flick has found in Olmo the perfect replacement.

against Mallorca, once again operating in a deeper role. The Spaniard looks comfortable closer to the base of midfield, conducting fluid possessions and always looking to progress the ball. With Pedri sidelined, Flick has found in Olmo the perfect replacement. Robert Lewandowski may have won the starting striker battle , at least for the moment. He was active, clever and devastating against Mallorca, looking spry and confident. With Ferran Torres missing chances for fun in recent games, the veteran Pole appears to have the upper hand at the moment.

, at least for the moment. He was active, clever and devastating against Mallorca, looking spry and confident. With Ferran Torres missing chances for fun in recent games, the veteran Pole appears to have the upper hand at the moment. Marcus Rashford continues to deliver whenever Raphinha is not available. Even without a goal contribution on the day, he was essential for Barcelona’s triumph—his blocked shot led to the opener. The Englishman keeps capitalizing on his opportunities and Barça making his loan permanent could be a wise piece of business.

The Numbers That Explain Barcelona’s Comfortable Win

Marc Bernal (left) completed the Blaugrana party. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

A week after registering 30 shots, Barcelona mustered 24 shots against Mallorca , continuing to display how prolific they are at creating looks on goal. Unlike their wasteful performance against Elche a week ago, this time the Catalans scored three goals from seven shots on target.

, continuing to display how prolific they are at creating looks on goal. Unlike their wasteful performance against Elche a week ago, this time the Catalans on target. Barcelona completed 706 passes to Mallorca’s 165 , which perfectly encapsulated how easy it was for the hosts to dominate possession and, by consequence, the entire match overall.

, which perfectly encapsulated how easy it was for the hosts to dominate possession and, by consequence, the entire match overall. Barcelona limited Mallorca to just 0.80 xG. Defensive woes have been Barça’s weakness this term, but this game showcased just how effective Flick’s defensive system can be when executed well.

Statistic Barcelona Mallorca Possession 76% 24% Expected Goals (xG) 2.68 0.80 Total Shots 24 9 Shots on Target 7 4 Big Chances 4 1 Passing Accuracy 91% 70% Fouls Committed 7 9 Corners 12 3

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE