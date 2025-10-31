Barcelona’s Potential Lewandowski Replacement Wants Transfer ‘Finalized’ in January
Barcelona continue to plan for life after Robert Lewandowski and one of the strikers they’re keeping an eye on, Karl Etta Eyong, reportedly wants to settle a transfer to his next club during the upcoming January transfer window.
Etta Eyong is one of the names being analyzed by Barcelona’s sporting hierarchy to succeed the veteran Pole whose contract will expire at the end of the season, per Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old striker has a €30 million ($34.6 million) release clause for La Liga teams, a lighter sum that what Barcelona would have to unload to sign other more established center forwards.
The Villarreal owned striker left on loan to Levante on deadline day over the summer. Having already played for two clubs this season, FIFA regulations prevent him from joining another team in 2025–26.
Still, the Cameroon international doesn’t want to wait until next summer to figure out his future. Etta Eyong reportedly wants to complete a move in January and play the remainder of the season with Levante before joining his next club.
The Catalans explored a possible move for the 22-year-old during the twilight of the summer window, but their precarious Financial Fair Play situation made a potential transfer impossible. Yet, according to SPORT, Etta Eyong was and remains keen on joining the Blaugranas.
Who is Barcelona Target Karl Etta Eyong?
Etta Eyong has been one of the main storylines in La Liga through 10 games. He has nine goal involvements across three appearances with Villarreal and seven for Levante.
The 22-year-old is currently second in the Pichichi race, tied with Julian Álvarez on six goals, only behind Kylian Mbappé’s 11.
Comming into the season, Etta Eyong had played less than 10 La Liga games in his career. Now, his performances this term have earned him his first two caps with the Cameroon national team.
Barcelona aren’t the only big club keeping tabs on Etta Eyong. Bitter rivals Real Madrid are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the striker.
Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are also thought to be interested in the blossoming goalscorer. However, Etta Eyong’s release clause surges to €40 million ($46.2 million) for teams outside of Spain.
Given the amount of interest, Barcelona faces a tough battle for Etta Eyong’s signature, especially given they were unable to acquire him this summer when his release clause was set at a bargain €10 million ($11.5 million).