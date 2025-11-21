Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club: Key Reinforcements Boost Camp Nou Return
Barcelona host Athletic Club on Saturday in what’ll be a landmark day for the club, returning to play a match at Camp Nou for the first time in 909 days.
Hansi Flick’s side are back at their real home following a 4–2 victory over Celta Vigo last time out. Although Barcelona’s attack is back to looking formidable again, recent performances have exposed major defensive issues the German surely made an effort to fix during the international break.
Regardless of Athletic Club’s unimpressive start this term, Ernesto Valverde’s side have a number of talented players that could very well spoil Barça’s celebratory day.
But Flick’s team will also be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Joan García, who will start in goal after almost two months out injured. Raphinha, who has missed Barça’s last nine games too, is expected to make a cameo off the bench as well.
Still, the absence of Pedri due to injury and Frenkie de Jong’s suspension have depleted the Blaugrana midfield. Flick will have to get creative to ensure his team can cope without their starting double-pivot on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up in their first match at the Camp Nou since the 2022–23 season finale.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—After missing Barcelona’s last nine games, García will offer a much needed boost between the sticks taking over for the struggling Wojciech Szczęsny. He’ll make his Camp Nou debut after never playing a home game at Montjuic.
RB: Jules Koundé—Flick will hope the international break helped Koundé rediscover his best form. It’s been a subpar season so far from the Frenchman, who’s starting role is in the balance. He’ll be tasked with keeping Nico Williams from making an impact.
CB: Eric García—No Barça player has more minutes in La Liga this season than García. Whether at right back, center back, or in midfield, he’s been constantly good for the better part of 2025 now.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí returned to the lineup vs. Celta Vigo after Flick benched him for two games. He was solid for Spain during the break and will aim to start stringing together good performances.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde started the last game ever played at the Camp Nou and he’ll do so again in its reopening. Though he’s been solid, he needs to reach another level or is in serious danger of missing out on next summer’s World Cup.
CM: Marc Casadó—A minor discomfort forced Flick to withdraw Casadó mere seconds before the game vs. Celta kicked-off. Fully recovered now, he’ll anchor Barça’s midfield and must be at his best given Pedri and De Jong’s glaring absences.
CM: Dani Olmo—Barcelona’s unavailable midfielders plus the lack of trust Flick’s given Marc Bernal this term means Olmo could enter the XI, playing in a deeper position like he did against Celta. Eric García is another candidate to occupy this position if Flick wants more defensive stability.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal underwent an invasive treatment for his nagging pubalgia and withdrew from Spain’s camp. He’s back in training now and will look to continue the positive momentum he’d been building. It’ll be only his second career game at Camp Nou after 2023 debut.
AM: Fermín López—The young play-maker has eight goal contributions in Barcelona’s last five games, showing he’s found an extra level this season.
LW: Ferran Torres—Marcus Rashford missed Barcelona’s last two training session due to an illness and will likely not recover in time. Ferran Torres, who recently joined Spain’s top 10 goalscorers of all time list, will replace him on the left wing.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—A hat-trick against Celta in his first start in over a month confirmed Lewandowski is still more than capable of leading Barça’s attack despite his age.