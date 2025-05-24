Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club: La Liga
Hansi Flick‘s brilliant debut season as Barcelona manager comes to an end when his side travels to San Mamés to face Athletic Club for the final game of the La Liga campaign.
This season has been a tremendous success for the Catalans, one where they confirmed their return to European soccer‘s elite and one that could preview even even greater things to come.
The 2024–25 La Liga champions will aim to end the season on a high. Coming off their first domestic loss of the calendar year, getting back to winning ways before the summer break to crown a brilliant season should be the objective.
The Catalans will be without Ferran Torres after this season‘s super-sub had emergency surgery for appendicitis a week ago. Jules Koundé also remains sidelined and La Masia talent Marc Bernal will have to wait until next season to return to action after suffering a torn ACL in Barça‘s third game of 2024–25.
Marc Casadó is back to full fitness and could play his first minutes since suffering a knee injury in March. The midfielder was one of Flick‘s great findings this season and his return to the pitch on the final game of the season would be good news before the summer break.
Here'‘s how Barcelona could line up.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs Athletic Bilbao (4-2-3-1)
GK: Marc-André ter Stegen—Barcelona‘s captain regained the starting role from Wojciech Szczęsny after the title-clinching victory vs. Espanyol.
RB: Eric García—The former Manchester City man has proved to be a valuable asset for Flick thanks to his versatility and a contract extension could be coming soon.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—This season confirmed the 18-year-old center back as one of the brightest young talents in the sport.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—The veteran leader of Barcelona‘s back line will hope to have a strong showing against his former club.
LB: Gerard Martín—Flick might opt to keep Martín in the lineup so the recently injured Alejandro Balde doesn't have any set-backs before the summer break.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—Injuries and Casadó‘s breakout threatened De Jong‘s place in Barcelona during the first half of the season. Now, the Dutchman has become an integral piece of Flick‘s system, playing some of his best soccer since arriving to the club in recent months.
CM: Pedri—A world-class performance in San Mamés could potentially set Pedri up to win the La Liga Player of the Year award.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal will play his final game for Barcelona as a 17-year-old and probably his last before signing a much deserved and awaited contract extension.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo will be the most advanced midfielder vs. Athletic. It‘s been an up-and-down season for Olmo, struggling with fitness issues at various points. The 2024 summer signing will hope to display his full potential in his second season with his childhood club.
LW: Raphinha— Raphinha is one goal involvement shy of reaching a 60 G+A season for Barcelona. The Brazilian‘s impressive 2024–25 was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this week.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish striker must score four goals to tie Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Pichichi. Although this looks near-impossible, it‘s still been a world-class season from the 36-year-old.