Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Copa Del Rey
Barcelona host Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the highlight fixture of the 2024-25 Copa Del Rey semifinals.
The Catalans dominated proceedings the first time these two teams met this season back in December. In the end, however, it was Diego Simeone's men who emerged with a late 2–1 victory at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Barcelona have since returned to the top of La Liga, tied on points with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid only one point back in third.
After domestic struggles highlighted Barça's end of 2024, they're still yet to lose since the turn of the year. Now, Hansi Flick will hope the strong form carries over into the decisive part of his debut season in Barcelona, including a Copa del Rey run where the Blaugrana have more success than any other team in tournament history.
Alarms have been raised after Lamine Yamal suffered a nasty cut on his left foot on the win against Las Palmas less than 72 hours ago. However, there's optimism in the Catalan camp that the teenager will be available vs. Atleti.
With over a month to go until the second leg of the semifinal, Flick will aim to take the early lead in the tie, taking advantage of the almost entirely healthy squad at his disposal at this point of the season.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Polish goalkeeper is still yet to lose since he became Barça's starter between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé will have to be at his best with Atlético looking to harm Barcelona's defense with quick transitions.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 18-year-old keeps his place in the XI despite Barcelona getting healthier at center back.
CB: íñigo Martínez—The former Athletic Bilbao man will partner Cubarsí and lead Flick's high defensive line.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Despite playing just 45 minutes so far in this tournament, Balde will get the nod as he continues to be a key piece from from the left back position.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman was rested over the weekend and should once again get the nod over Marc Casadó.
CM: Pedri—Pedri was excellent vs. Atletico Madrid in December and will hope to contribute to a winning effort this time around.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Despite the injury concern, Yamal will feature from the start in one of Barcelona's biggest games of the season.
AM: Dani Olmo— Olmo scored his first goal since November in the win vs. Las Palmas last Saturday.
LW: Raphinha— Raphinha reached 40 goal involvements in a season for the first time in his career.
ST: Robert Lewandowski— The Polish striker has six goals in nine career games vs. Atlético Madrid.