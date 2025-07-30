Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. FC Seoul: Flick to Make Several Changes
Barcelona are back in action when they face FC Seoul in the second game of their Asia preseason tour on Thursday, July 31.
Hansi Flick’s side began the pre-season on a high with a comfortable victory over Vissel Kobe. Barcelona dominated the contest and will look to continue finding their best form in South Korea’s capital.
There were several strong individual performances against Vissel Kobe and Culers will be delighted having seen new signings Joan García, Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford make their Barça debuts. Several young La Masia players that made the trip with the first team also impressed.
Flick will likely rotate significantly against FC Seoul. Several starters from a season ago didn’t feature from the start against Vissel Kobe and could enter the XI this time around.
With Barcelona’s 2025–26 La Liga debut less than three weeks away, it’s important Flick continues to assess the state of his squad, giving every player a chance to prove they deserve a prominent role come the start of the season.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up vs. FC Seoul.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. FC Seoul (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—García keeps his place in the lineup as he looks to build chemistry with his defenders since he’s poised to be the starter come the start of the season.
RB: Jule Koundé—Only days away from signing a contract extension, Koundé will start for the first time since the first leg of the Champions League semifinals vs. Inter Milan.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo will replace Pau Cubarsí in the lineup. It’s imperative Araújo impresses in preseason or his future could become even more scrutinized.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—The Barque defender has emerged as the leader of Barcelona’s back line and has understood Flick’s high-line system to perfection.
LB: Alejandro Balde—If injuries allow him, Balde has a chance to cement himself as one of the top left backs on the planet next season.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman was excellent during the second half of 2024–25 and could be in line to be the next Barcelona player to get a contract extension.
CM: Pedri—Pedri will partner De Jong in the midfield pivot as they re-establish the partnership that saw Barcelona become almost unbeatable domestically since the start of 2025.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Barcelona’s new No.10 looked rusty in their first preseason game, so he’ll look for a better performance against FC Seoul.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo will feature as the most advance midfielder. He’s been good since joining Barcelona last summer but nagging injuries compromised his debut season. If his health issues continue, then his starting role could be jeopardized later in the term.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian will start once again after captaining Barcelona last time out, rocking a look that had many reminiscing of Ronaldinho’s aesthetic during his time with the Catalans.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish striker will get his first start of the preseason as he aims to have another 40-goal season.