Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: Will Olmo, Lewandowski Get The Nod?
Barcelona look to complete a clean-sweep of their three match run away from home to start the season when they visit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Los Blaugranas cruised to victory in their first match of the season against Mallorca. Yet, Hansi Flick wasn’t convinced with the team’s performance, citing complacency as the main reason for his post-match anger.
Perhaps Flick was right to be concerned considering Barcelona were two goals down at halftime a week later against newly promoted Levante. Barça eventually fought back to salvage the victory, but there are things that need fixing if they want to achieve their lofty aspirations this season.
Rayo Vallecano is up next. Dani Olmo looked sharp in his cameo a week ago and could get his first start of the term, and so could Robert Lewandowski, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, and Jules Koundé, who has been surprisingly used as Eric García’s backup to start the season.
Gavi suffered a knock in training on the same knee he tore his ACL almost two years ago and has been ruled out of the match. However, Frenkie de Jong should return after missing the trip to Levante.
Here’s how Barcelona could lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Barcelona’s new goalkeeper was powerless to avoid both Levante goals a week ago, but he still continues to show confidence with the ball at his feet. He’ll aim for his second clean sheet of the season.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman has been left out of the XI through the first two games. However, considering how pivotal he was for Flick a season ago, it feels like a matter of time before he returns to cover the right flank.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí has looked shaky playing as a left center back ever since the departure of Iñigo Martínez. After such a stellar 2024–25, it could be wise to have him slide right to his more favorable position.
CB: Eric García—García is Flick’s Swiss army knife and he’ll deploy him in the heart of defense next to Cubarsí, replacing Ronald Araújo. With this set-up, Flick would be deploying the center back partnership that led Spain’s U-23 side to an Olympic gold medal two summers ago.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Although Gerard Martín has been registered to play in La Liga, Balde remains the undisputed starter to provide width and depth on the left flank.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman was sorely missed a week ago. Without De Jong alongside Pedri, Barcelona looked off-balance and susceptible to counter-attacks during the first half.
CM: Pedri—Pedri was Barcelona’s best player against Levante. He pulled the strings from midfield and delivered and absolute masterclass. “Pedri Potter”, as Luis Enrique once nicknamed him, has been magical to start the season.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Barcelona’s new No. 10 already has three goal involvements and 15 successful dribbles through two games. It’s fair to say the weight of the new shirt number seems to be pretty light for him so far.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo made his Barcelona debut away at Rayo this time last year and scored the match-winner. After being deployed off the bench in Barça’s first two games, he looks in line to get his first start.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian didn’t impact the game as much while playing in the No. 10 role during the first half a week ago. He’ll return to the wing with the liberty to dart inside, where he’s at his most dangerous.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Pole has recovered from a preseason hamstring injury and will get the nod. He’ll have to find his form quickly or Ferran Torres could begin to pick away at his playing time this term.