Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis: Rashford’s Time to Shine
After three consecutive league games at Camp Nou, Barcelona take a trip south to visit the surging Real Betis at the Estadio La Cartuja on Saturday afternoon.
Barcelona looked close to their best during extended passages in the 3–1 win vs. Atlético Madrid last time out. The victory came at a cost, though, with Dani Olmo dislocating his shoulder, leaving him out of action for the rest of the year.
Fermín López returned to training on Wednesday but it might be too soon for the La Masia graduate to feature from the start. Flick will have to get creative with his team selection and move some pieces around to cover for the absence of his injured attacking midfielders.
Pedri came off gingerly last time out but it appears his substitution was the result of exhaustion and not another injury. With Frenkie de Jong back in the fold, Barcelona can deploy their strongest midfield duo against a Betis side that hasn’t lost since late October.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up against Real Betis aiming for a sixth consecutive win in La Liga.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Marc-André ter Stegen is back in training but the summer signing has become the undisputed starter between the sticks with a handful of impressive performances this term.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé’s struggles this season are well documented, but he’s coming off a positive showing against Atlético and he’ll look to continue the momentum in his aim to rediscover his best.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager is back to playing in his preferred role as a right center back. He’ll have to be at his best or else his 2025–26 woes will continue on Saturday.
CB: Gerard Martín—Martín has gone from an afterthought to the solution for Barcelona’s issues in the heart of defense in a matter of weeks. His transition from left back to a solid center back is one of Flick’s best discoveries of the term.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde will be tasked with containing Antony in a personal battle that could deliver fireworks. The Spaniard has upped his game in recent matches and is more than capable of holding his own while also having his say in Barça’s attacks.
CM: Frenkie De Jong—A fever kept De Jong out of the match against Atlético Madrid. Fully recovered from illness, he’ll return to anchor Barcelona’s midfield.
CM: Pedri—Barcelona are simply a different team with Pedri on the pitch. With him pulling the strings and quarterbacking the side, Barcelona can control games against any team in the world.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The dazzling Yamal has completed eight or more dribbles in each of his last three league games. Valentín Goméz better be ready because Yamal appears to be back at his electrifying best.
AM: Raphinha—Raphinha will drift centrally to fill the void of Barça’s injured attacking midfielders. It’s not a position he’s a stranger to, having played there at times during the start of the season and on a number of occasions with Brazil’s national team.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Raphinha’s return from injury has relegated Rashford to a secondary role, failing to crack the XI in each of the last four games. He’ll get another look on the left wing after a solid cameo midweek and he’ll have the freedom to exchange positions with Raphinha to create conflict in Betis’s backline.
ST: Ferran Torres—Robert Lewandowski seems to be in need of a rest and Torres, Barcelona’s leading goalscorer this term, will lead the line on Saturday afternoon.