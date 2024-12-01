Barcelona’s Raphinha Furious After Shock Home Defeat vs. Las Palmas
Barcelona winger Raphinha was furious at his team’s performance after the club was shocked by a 2–1 defeat at home against Las Palmas on Saturday.
The 27-year-old winger scored a brilliant equalizer in the 61st minute after Sandro Ramírez gave the away side a shock lead before Fábio Silva’s goal secured the winner for the visitors at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on a day that Barcelona celebrated its 125th club anniversary.
Speaking after the match in a TV interview, Raphinha said: "We have been doing poorly. We’re lowering the level of what we were doing. We have to keep working. There are many things we are doing wrong. We have to turn this around and get back to winning in La Liga.
“I’m angry, I don’t care much about my goal, I cared about the victory. We didn't win and I'm not satisfied with the match."
Despite the Brazilian continuing his impressive start to the season, with his goal yesterday making it 15 goal involvements in 15 league games so far, Barça is now winless in its three last league matches.
The Blaugrana remain top of the La Liga standings, with 34 points from its first 15 league games, but Real Madrid moved to within a point of Barcelona with a game in hand after defeating Getafe at the Bernabeu on Sunday.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick played down fears that his team’s confidence has been affected by recent results, and asserted his belief that the team will bounce back from the rough patch as it prepares for Tuesday’s league fixture away at Mallorca.
Speaking in a post-match interview, Flick said: "I don't think there is a lack of confidence in the players. Players alone can't win games, it's always about the team. We need to have good connections in defence and in attack, and today we didn't have them.
"I believe in the players. I have confidence in them, but things are as they are. When I started here, I told them there would be no excuses. We have to accept the slump, now another month starts. The team has the quality.”