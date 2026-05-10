Barcelona, Real Madrid Team Buses Attacked Ahead of El Clasico

The Real Madrid team bus suffered a broken window, while the Barcelona bus also sustained damage as a result of objects thrown by fans in the lead up to Sunday evening’s showdown at Camp Nou.

Always a heated affair, the Cláscio encounter has added spice given that the hosts can clinch the league title with only a point, condemning their great rivals to another season without a major trophy. Curiously, never before in La Liga’s near-100-year history has the title been won officially in a Clásico meeting.

Hansi Flick’s team are also closing in on a rarely achieved perfect home campaign, having won all 17 of their league matches at Camp Nou so far in 2025–26, while matching the record of 100 points in a single season remains in their grasp heading into the game.

Team Buses Come Under Attack

Imagen del autobús del Madrid con la luna rota tras llegar al Camp Nou.@elmundoes pic.twitter.com/NIsCYRrRAH — Abraham P. Romero (@AbrahamPRomero) May 10, 2026

The high tensions ahead of the game were in full display on the streets of Barcelona in the build-up to the evening’s showdown, with both team buses coming under fire from projectiles thrown by fans.

El Mundo reporter Abraham P. Romero posted an image of Madrid’s coach with a broken side window after it arrived at Camp Nou, having been pelted upon its approach.

Another video from inside the bus shows the team under a constant barrage from the crowds outside, setting the scene for an antagonistic evening.

Vídeo desde el interior del autobús del Real Madrid a su llegada al Camp Nou, con los impactos constantes de objetos.@elmundoes pic.twitter.com/aPDvvCYlgR — Abraham P. Romero (@AbrahamPRomero) May 10, 2026

Bizarrely, Barcelona’s own team bus was also targetted by missle-throwing fans—although apparently by mistake.

Videos circulating on social media show the club’s coach stationed at Camp Nou with a number of visible dents, having also been pelted with stones and other objects while a chorus of anti-Madrid chants ring out around the streets.

🚨 IMAGEN @elchiringuitotv



😮 Los aficionados culés apedrean el bus de Barça por equivocación... ¡pensando que llegaba el Real Madrid! pic.twitter.com/OEC7BCUGra — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 10, 2026

Madrid Enter the Clásico After Week From Hell

For Madridistas, Sunday’s game in Barcelona is one they will want over and done with quickly, as the unwanted prospect of playing a part in their rivals’ title coronation looms large.

The game comes at the end of a nightmare week for Madrid who have faced internal crisis following reports of civil war in the locker room.

Both Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were fined after an altercation on the training ground on Thursday that resulted in the Uruguayan needing to be hospitalized. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé—who misses the Clásico with a hamstring injury—remains at the center of controversy as the fallout of his ill-advised trip to Italy continues.

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