‘Consequences’—Barcelona Respond to Serious Joan Laporta Allegations During Elections

Barcelona have condemned the “undoubtedly false” recent reports of financial crimes against former president Joan Laporta, claiming the accusations could be an “illegitimate attempt” to alter the club’s democratic elections.

A formal complaint was lodged against Laporta on Friday, accusing the Spaniard of money laundering, tax fraud and organized crime during his presidency at Barcelona. According to El Periodico, a total of 38 documents supporting the claims were filed at the duty court of the Central Court of First Instance of the National Court in Madrid.

The accuser, an unnamed Barcelona member, based their report around the club collecting “undue commissions” that were then laundered through “seemingly legitimate businesses.” Headlining the alleged illegal transactions are the Catalans’ sponsorship deal with Nike and the renovation of the new Camp Nou.

The damning complaint also named several high-ranking executives alongside Laporta, including acting president Rafa Yuste, who took over the role amid the club’s election process.

Barcelona released an official statement denouncing the head-turning accusations, claiming the club had already investigated the complaint back in January, before it was made public, and found it to be “implausible and untrue,” presumably based on “false or seriously manipulated documentation.”

The Spanish outfit then told journalists and Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) the accusations were “entirely and absolutely false, and that the documents on which they claimed it was based (without having seen them) were undoubtedly false and/or manipulated.”

Barcelona then made it vehemently clear that should the judicial system find the complaints to also be false, they would immediately take legal action against the accuser and potentially against the news outlet that published the complaint.

The club also promised to “act with absolute firmness and decisiveness against any media outlets and/or individuals who present as fact information that is entirely false.”

As of now, the case is hands of the National Court and will await further action. Once a judge is assigned to the case, it is their decision on whether to proceed with an investigation or dismiss it.

No matter what happens in the court system, the accusations cast a shadow of controversy on the club’s presidential elections. Laporta is running for re-election and now has serious crimes attached to his name that could undermine his campaign and potentially turn voters against his bid.

Barcelona are seemingly worried about that fact as well, considering they addressed similar concerns in their statement.

“FC Barcelona regrets that this action and publication occurs in the midst of an electoral context and understands that this action could be an illegitimate attempt to alter the normal development of the democratic process, one of the fundamental values ​​of the Club, with the intention of conditioning or manipulating the sovereignty of the members of FC Barcelona.”

The club also warned pre-candidates of the “consequences of using false news and information” in the electoral process.

