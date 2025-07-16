Barcelona's Return to Camp Nou ‘In Danger’ Amid City Council Discussion
Barcelona's long awaited return home to the Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper Trophy game scheduled to be played on Aug. 10 is in jeopardy.
Reports coming from Spain signal that Barça still haven't submitted the required documentation to Barcelona's City Council to obtain the license that allows them to host games at the renovated Camp Nou.
Barcelona were initially hoping to host a reduced capacity of 60,000 fans for the Joan Gamper Trophy, but seeing as there's still plenty of construction work left to be done in certain stands, the club pivoted to try and get a license that would allow 30,000 fans to enter the stadium. Nevertheless, it appears that number might also be far too optimistic.
Further reports have surfaced detailing that within Barcelona's intimacy, there's little hope that they'll get the license by the end of the week—the deadline needed to continue preparations for the match. As a result, there's a growing belief that Barcelona won't be able to host their final pre-season game at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona's main target is to ensure the Camp Nou is ready and that the city council gives the green light for the club to be able to host their first La Liga home game of the season during the second weekend of September.
Only days later, Barcelona could presumably have to host their opening game of the Champions League league phase. This is perhaps the most important deadline, given UEFA doesn't allow teams to change home venues during the opening round of the competition. This means that the Camp Nou must be ready for Barça's first home game in Europe, or they will have to play the entirety of the league phase elsewhere.
With the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys—Barcelona's home the past two seasons—set to host a concert on Aug, 9, everything is lining up for Barcelona to have to play their final pre-season match at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, which has the capacity to host 6,000 fans.