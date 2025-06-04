Barcelona to ‘Rival’ Real Madrid for Key Transfer Target
Barcelona have reportedly added Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo to their wish list this summer, but they will have to compete with Real Madrid for the Spaniard.
Barcelona sporting director Deco already confirmed the club is only interested in signing a few players this summer, with a winger and a goalkeeper remaining the Catalans’ top priorities. As Barcelona eye Espanyol’s Joan García and Liverpool’s Luis Díaz, the club are now also on the hunt for some added depth at the left back position.
Mundo Deportivo report the defending Spanish champions are interested in bringing Grimaldo back to Catalonia. The 29-year-old rose through the ranks of Barcelona’s youth system before he went on to star for Benfica and most recently, Bayer Leverkusen.
Barcelona reportedly views Grimaldo’s “quality, experience and knowledge of Barça’s style” as key reasons why the defender could shine on Hansi Flick’s left flank. He would also serve as an upgrade to one of the team’s weakest positions, currently held by Alejandro Balde.
Grimaldo played a pivotal role in Xabi Alonso’s record-setting Bayer Leverkusen team that went on a 51-match unbeaten run in the 2023–24 season. He recorded 12 goals and 17 assists in his 51 appearances across all competitions that campaign, helping the German outfit win their first-ever Bundesliga title.
While Bayer Leverkusen struggled to find similar success in the 2024–25 season, Grimaldo still was a constant presence on the left flank and ended the campaign with four goals and 12 assists to his name.
Grimaldo’s recent success makes him a highly sought-after transfer target. Along with Barcelona, Real Madrid also have their sights set on the left back. Although Benfica's Álvaro Carreras remains Los Blancos’ primary target, they are interested in Grimaldo as well.
Alonso’s connection with Grimaldo could be an enticing factor should the defender want to make the move to Spain, but Barcelona’s dominance under Flick is just as noteworthy; the Catalans defeated Real Madrid in all four Clásicos this past season and took home a domestic treble.
It just might be a race between the bitter rivals to see which club can strike a deal with the defender, who reportedly costs around €18 million (£15.2 million; $20.6 million), first.