Barcelona’s ‘Shark’ Is ‘Clear’ on Future Amid Rumors of Premier League Return
Ferran Torres is expected to resist any offers to leave Barcelona this summer, according to new report in Catalonia.
‘The Shark’, as his self-styled nickname goes, scored 19 times in 45 appearances in 2024–25, which might have been more but for a hamstring injury across October and November, and surgery on his appendix in May.
The Spain international was usually the first point of cover for all three of the attacking positions, either off the bench or as a starter in a rotated lineup, and contributed significantly—his last La Liga appearance produced a hat-trick of assists in Barça’s 4-3 Clásico win over Real Madrid.
Given his obvious quality in what is primarily a backup role, Torres has been linked with a transfer. Rumors suggest €50 million ($58.6 million) interest from Aston Villa, where Unai Emery has enjoyed great transformative success in recent seasons.
However, SPORT writes that there have been no formal offers and Torres isn’t interested anyway. His ambition is to become a starter for Barcelona and make things “difficult” for Robert Lewandowski this coming season as he seeks to dislodge the veteran, who turns 37 next month.
Barça coach Hansi Flick is said to be “delighted” with Torres over his “commitment” to the club and his role. He is valued within the dressing room and is also considered, at 25, to be a good age.
The former Manchester City forward, who is favored as a No. 9 by national team coach Luis de la Fuente due to a lack of other options, is set to start pre-season training from Sunday. He is already said to have worked hard over his fitness during the summer following an appendectomy.
Barcelona’s pre-season schedule starts on July 27. This summer’s tour is in East Asia, visiting both Japan and South Korea to play local sides Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul and Daegu FC.
After returning to Spain, the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 10 could be the first game back at the newly renovated Camp Nou. But with work still ongoing, there are doubts, while full completion is not expected until the summer of 2026 at the earliest.