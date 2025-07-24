Why Barcelona's First Pre-Season Match Has Been Canceled
Barcelona’s preparations for the upcoming 2025–26 season took an abrupt hit with the club announcing they will no longer travel to Japan for their previously scheduled preseason opener on Sunday, July, 27.
In a day where the mood surrounding Barcelona was supposed to be joyous and celebratory after the official announcement of new signing Marcus Rashford, dark clouds dampened the spirits.
Only hours after Rashford’s unveiling, Barça released a statement announcing the team won’t play their scheduled match against Vissel Kobe in Japan, citing a serious contractual breach as the cause.
“Barcelona announces that it has been obliged to suspend its participation in the game scheduled for next Sunday in Japan due to serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promotor,” the statement read.
“The club will consider readjusting the leg of the summer tour in South Korea, where two games are scheduled against FC Seoul (31 July) and Daegu FC (4 August), if certain conditions are met by the promotor. If these conditions are met, then the club will travel to South Korea in the coming days.”
Speaking to Jijantes, Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste revealed: “We are working to go to Korea. We are not going to Japan because they have not respected the club; we defend the club’s interests.”
Hansi Flick’s side were scheduled to leave Barcelona for Japan on Thursday, July 24, to begin their preseason tour in Asia. The cancelation of their first match will result in Barça staying put, with training sessions continuing at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva as they await further news.
Canceling the trip to Japan and the uncertainty surrounding the trip to South Korea threatens economic repercussions on a club that desperately needs a financial boost. Furthermore, Flick’s preparation plans for the upcoming season are compromised and players—especially those that must impress in pre-season—are clearly jeopardized.
If Barça end-up calling off the two games in South Korea, then the Aug. 10, Joan Gamper Trophy clash vs. Serie A’s Como 1907 is the only remaining pre-season match currently on the schedule prior to their first La Liga match of the season on Aug. 16.