Barcelona Star Makes Transfer Decision Amid Premier League Links
Despite recent transfer speculation, Gerard Martín revealed he is fully focused on his future at Barcelona.
Martín put together an impressive 2024–25 campaign with the newly crowned Spanish champions. The 23-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions and delivered on the biggest of stages for Barcelona, especially in the Champions League.
Multiple Premier League clubs, including Wolves and Bournemouth, showed interest in bringing the left back to England for the 2025–26 season, but Martín dismissed the rumors.
“These are things that come up. In the end, I don’t take any notice. I’m focused on Barça and the truth is that I’m happy with my season,” Martín said.
“I think the coaching staff are also happy with me, with my progress and what I still have to improve. The truth is that I don’t think about anything other than Barça. I am calm.”
Martín delivered the message upon his arrival back in Barcelona following his withdrawal from Spain’s Under-21 European Championship squad. The fullback suffered a hand injury in La Roja’s 3–2 victory over Slovakia on June 11 and is set to undergo surgery next week.
The Spaniard will focus on his recovery and then begin preparing for the 2025–26 campaign. Although Alejandro Balde was Hansi Flick’s preferred left back last season, he will now have to fight for his place in the German’s XI after the emergence of Martín.
After all, it was Martín’s two assists in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan that sparked the Catalans’ comeback. Barcelona were ultimately unsuccessful on the night, but still ended their season with the domestic treble.
The 23-year-old has some weaknesses in defense, though, that he will have to improve before getting the starting role from Flick. The good news for Martín is that the former Bayern Munich manager proved he is more than willing to trust and develop the young talent on his team.