Barcelona ‘Targeted’ New Man Utd Striker to ‘Replace’ Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is coming off a 40-goal season and is expected to spearhead Barcelona’s attack in 2025–26 again. However, the Pole isn’t getting any younger and the club are already planning his succession plan.
One of the names Barcelona were reportedly considering was Slovenian striker Benjamin Šeško. However, Barcelona’s dire financial situation made them powerless to stop Manchester United from prying Šeško away from RB Leipzig earlier in the transfer window.
According to SPORT, Barcelona sporting director Deco really liked the 22-year-old Šeško and saw him as a possible Lewandowski replacement once the veteran’s contract expires next summer. Although Barcelona were aware Šeško was most likely leaving Germany this transfer window, the club was gutted by his move to the Premier League, per the report.
Barcelona are simply incapable of competing in the transfer market against Premier League powerhouses as things stand. In Šeško’s case, there was a bidding war between United and Newcastle United that ended with Leipzig accepting a fee of €76.5 million ($89.1 million), with a further €8.5 million in add-ons.
To put this in perspective, Barcelona spent less than €30 million ($35.1 million) in transfer fees this summer and are still yet to register their reinforcements. Simply put, Barcelona’s only hope was for Šesko to remain at Leipzig for another year, hoping their financial situation improved come 2026.
There are other names on Barcelona’s shortlist, with Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez widely considered as the dream transfer to fill Lewandowski’s shoes.
Still, Barcelona could very well have severe economic restraints once again next summer. This could push Barça to settle for triggering Marcus Rashford’s €30 million ($35.1 million) buy-option if they can’t find a way to land another marquee center forward.
Ironically, if this were to occur, United, the team that denied Barcelona’s hope of signing Šeško, would also get to cash-in on Rashford.