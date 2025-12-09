Hansi Flick Sweating Lengthy Injury Absence for Barcelona Star—Report
Barcelona are being extremely careful with Dani Olmo’s recovery from his latest shoulder surgery, taking a conservative yet thorough approach to avoid a surgery that could reportedly sideline the attacking midfielder for up to four months.
Olmo dislocated his shoulder when he landed awkwardly after scoring the match-winner in the 3–1 win over Atlético Madrid on Dec. 2. If Barcelona’s conservative treatment goes according to plan, the Spaniard could return to action in the early days of 2026.
Barcelona won’t rush Olmo back from his latest injury set-back and he will not be permitted to play until there’s no danger of a potential relapse, per Sport. The fear is that if the 27-year-old playmaker has to go under the knife, he could miss four months, putting his availability for the rest of the season plus the 2026 World Cup in serious jeopardy.
Back in 2023 during his time at RB Leipzig, Olmo sustained a similar injury to his left collarbone, requiring a surgery that kept him sidelined for two months. Given the current injury is located in the same area, any surgical procedure would require a lengthier recovery timeline.
Dani Olmo’s Brutal Barcelona Injury History
Olmo has struggled to stay fit ever since he joined Barcelona in the summer of 2024, with his dislocated shoulder marking the fifth significant injury he’s suffered in his 18 months with the Catalans.
Even if the Spaniard is able to return to action in early January, he still would have already missed over 30 games for Barcelona since he joined the club and he’s already been sidelined for more than 100 days in that span.
Injures have become synonymous with the attacking midfielder, who hasn’t played 40 games in a single season since the 2020–21 campaign.
As a result, Olmo has struggled to showcase his best version while consistently donning the Blaugrana shirt. There’s been flashes of his game-changing qualities but the constant setbacks have negatively impacted his performances.
Olmo has the talent to be a difference maker in Barça’s title hopes and he’s also a regular in the Spain national team. So the club, the national team and the player will hope 2026 brings a clean bill of health given the massive objectives fast approaching on the horizon.