Barcelona XI vs. Espanyol: La Liga—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Derby day beckons in Catalonia, as La Liga leaders Barcelona play host to their slumping neighbours, Espanyol.

While Hansi Flick’s side are out to bounce back from their Champions League quarterfinal setback at the hands of Atlético Madrid, Espanyol are targeting a rare victory at Camp Nou to end their 12-game winless run.

Barça’s desperation to finally regain their European crown means the return leg against Atléti will be prioritised over the derby, with Flick needing to smartly balance and rotate his squad on Saturday.

Espanyol may be woefully out of sorts, but a triumph on enemy territory to hinder Barça’s title charge would perhaps make up for their wretched run of form.

Barça Set to Welcome Frenkie de Jong Back

Barcelona have been without De Jong since February. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There are hopes that Barcelona will be able to deploy a midfield pairing comprising Pedri and Frenkie de Jong for Wednesday’s second leg at the Metropolitano.

De Jong has been out of action since the end of February with a hamstring injury, but was back in training ahead of Saturday’s derby. While a return to the starting lineup appears unlikely this weekend, Flick could hand the Dutchman minutes off the bench.

Raphinha remains a significant absentee for the hosts. The Brazilian is expected to be out for much, if not all, of April after sustaining another hamstring injury on international duty. Andreas Christensen and young left back Jofre Torrents are also sidelined for the Blaugrana on derby day.

Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araújo have recently recovered from fitness setbacks, while blossoming midfielder Marc Bernal is a doubt after picking up a knock in last week’s dramatic victory at Atléti.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Jofre Torrents.

Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Jofre Torrents. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1)

Lamine Yamal earns a rest. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—Barcelona’s No. 1 faces off against his former club this weekend, having recorded a clean sheet upon his return to the RCDE Stadium in January.

RB: Ronald Araújo—Barcelona’s captain recovered from a knock to feature off the bench in the week, and could reclaim a starting role this weekend. A center back by trade, Araújo is capable as a full back and was used on the right side of Barça’s defense last Sunday.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Flick may as well stick with the young defender, given that he’s suspended for the return leg in Madrid.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín‘s having a quietly impressive season, and will continue alongside Cubarsí at the heart of Barcelona’s defense for the derby.

LB: Alejandre Balde—João Cancelo has stolen the show since returning to the club in the winter, with opportunities for the injury-prone Balde limited. However, the dynamic left back is available this weekend, and is in line for his first La Liga start since Feb. 28.

DM: Eric García—Barça are hoping to have their strongest midfield available in Madrid on Tuesday, so there may be another run out in the engine room for the versatile and dependable García.

DM: Gavi—Flick has unsurprisingly eased Gavi back in since the midfielder recovered from another long-term injury. However, the Barça boss has suggested that the academy graduate is ready for a 90-minute outing.

RW: Roony Bardghji—Lamine Yamal is going to have to carry Barça over the line on Tuesday night, so it makes sense to rest him here. Roony has proven himself to be an able deputy since joining the club in the summer.

AM: Fermín López—Dani Olmo got the nod midweek, so Flick will likely turn to the opportunistic Fermín on derby day.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford impressed without providing Raphinha’s finishing touch (and off-the-ball effort) on Wednesday, and the Englishman will likely have to retain his spot ahead of the second leg.

ST: Ferran Torres—Barça have a distinct center forward issue at a terrible time. Robert Lewandowski has only been playing because Torres is desperately out of form. The Spaniard hasn’t found the back of the net since Jan. 31.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE