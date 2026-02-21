Barcelona XI vs. Levante: Tough Calls Made on Pedri, Rashford—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Victory is of paramount importance for Barcelona this Sunday when they welcome relegation-threatened Levante to the Camp Nou.

Having fallen behind Real Madrid at the summit last weekend following their defeat at Girona—the late loss coming after humiliation at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey—Barça simply must return to winning ways this weekend.

The visit of Levante is a favorable fixture in which to earn redemption, the strugglers increasingly cut adrift in the relegation zone, but complacency can’t be afforded.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. GMT

📍 Location: Spotify Camp Nou

🏆 Competition: La Liga

📊 Recent form: LWWWL

Team News

Pedri is back in team training. | David Ramos/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Gavi, Andreas Christensen.

Gavi, Andreas Christensen. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Hansi Flick and Barça supporters received positive news when injured duo Pedri and Marcus Rashford recently returned to training. The pair should be in the squad for Sunday’s clash but it appears unlikely either will start.

Gavi has also stepped up his recovery from a knee injury as he’s re-joined aspects of group training, but his return to the pitch will have to wait.

Andreas Christensen remains sidelined with a partial ACL tear.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Levante (4-3-3)

Robert Lewandowski could come back into the XI. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—After an abysmal performance against Atlético, García returned to his usual standards against Girona. Plenty of strong saves were produced in vain.

RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé’s decline remains a concern for Barça but he impressed against Girona, even notching an assist for Pau Cubarsí’s header.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager, despite his goal last weekend, continues to be exposed by Flick’s ludicrously high line, with Levante the next opponent attempting to capitalize on acres of space in the Barça half.

CB: Eric García—The Spaniard has been dreadful in back-to-back defeats but Flick is set to retain faith in one of his favorite players.

LB: Alejandro Balde—Benched against Girona, Balde will come back into the team against Levante. He will be hopeful of a clean sheet against opponents who have blanked in three of their last five games.

CM: Fermín López—Barça’s livewire could be the difference-maker against Levante, the Spaniard’s boundless energy and bravery in possession making him an undeniable threat.

CM: Frenkie de Jong—The classy Dutchman will be relieved when Pedri makes his full comeback from injury, but for now he’s expected to be both Barça’s enforcer and playmaker in the engine room.

CM: Dani Olmo—Flick requires some Olmo magic against Levante, the attacking midfielder dominating Barcelona’s recent home matches against struggling opposition—a goal and three assists in 3–0 wins over Mallorca and Real Oviedo.

RW: Lamine Yamal—After missing a crucial spot kick against Girona, Yamal will be determined to take his frustrations out on the league’s leakiest defense.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—After a hugely disappointing display against Girona, Ferran Torres could make way for Lewandowski. The Poland international is the ruthless finisher Barça need.

LW: Raphinha—With eight goal involvements in nine matches since the winter break, Raphinha will prove nigh on impossible for Levante’s misfiring backline to thwart.

