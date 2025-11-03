Bayer Leverkusen Chief Drops Florian Wirtz, Real Madrid Bombshell
Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro revealed Florian Wirtz would have chosen Real Madrid over Liverpool if the Spanish giants came knocking.
Wirtz, who played a pivotal role in helping Bayer Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2023–24, opted to leave the club this summer and join Liverpool in a deal worth up to €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million), a then-British transfer record.
Yet Carro claims the move would have never happened had his former manager Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid come to the table with a concrete offer for Wirtz.
“[Wirtz] is someone who wants to win the Champions League,” Carro said on SPORT1’s Dopplepass. “He saw that we had won the Bundesliga title, but winning the Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen might be more difficult.
“He would definitely have gone to Madrid if Xabi had made the offer. But Xabi has less say at Madrid than he does with us.”
Instead of vying for any of Alonso’s former Bayer Leverkusen players, Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono as they pursue their 16th Champions League title under the leadership of their former player.
Wirtz, meanwhile, joined the defending English champions along with ex-Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.
Wirtz Prepping for First Career Clash Against Real Madrid
The timing of Carro’s statement coincides with Liverpool and Real Madrid’s highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
For the first time in his career, Wirtz will face off with the club he apparently wanted to join over the club he will represent at Anfield. The German international will hope to make a statement performance after a slow start in a red shirt.
Through 14 appearances, Wirtz has yet to score a goal for Liverpool. The midfielder has recorded just three assists since his transfer, and two came in a 5–1 rout over Frankfurt.
Arne Slot even limited his blockbuster summer signing to substitute appearances in marquee matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa. The Reds only won the latter, breaking a four-game losing streak in the Premier League.
All eyes will be on Wirtz’s performance when he clashes with the Spanish giants in what is poised to be one of the biggest matches of the Champions League league phase.