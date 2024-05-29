Bayern Munich Hires Vincent Kompany as Manager After Rare Trophy-Less Season
At Bayern Munich, the class of German soccer, trophy-less seasons are viewed with suspicion. The club has had just seven since the turn of the century, after all.
With one such season in 2024 behind it, the team is looking to the future. Bayern Munich formally hired Vincent Kompany away from Burnley Wednesday morning, giving the longtime Manchester City defender a three-year contract.
Kompany, 38, will replace Thomas Tuchel after his departure.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern. It's a great honor to be able to work for this club—FC Bayern is an institution in international football," Kompany said in a club release. "As a coach, you have to stand for what you are as a character: I love having the ball, being creative—but we also have to be aggressive and courageous on the pitch."
Under Kompany, Burnley won England's Championship in 2023 before being relegated back out of the Premier League this season. The Belgian has also managed Anderlecht for two spells, including a brief stint as a player-manager in 2019.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, saw its streak of 11 straight Bundesliga titles come to an end this year. The team finished third in the league, exited the DFB-Pokal in the second round and fell to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.