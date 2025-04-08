Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan Predicted Lineups: Champions League Quarterfinals
Bayern Munich host Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals matchup.
It's the first time these two mammoth European clubs face each other in the Champions League since the 2022-23 group phase where the Germans won both meetings. The last time they met in the knockout stages, though, Inter advanced to the 2010-11 quarterfinals with a 3-3 aggregate score that saw them move on because of the away goals rule.
Both teams arrive to the first-leg having to work around injuries to several key players. Bayern Munich will be without Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala, whilst Inter's Denzel Dumfries, Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski won't make the trip to Germany for the first leg.
Managers Vincent Kompany and Simeone Inzaghi face difficult decisions to decide who will replace their injured regulars.
The Bundesliga and Serie A leaders are two of the best teams in the continent and will be eager to move on to be amongst the final four teams in Europe's biggest competition. The matchup has the ingredients to deliver a thrilling affair, and here's how both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan could lineup in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig—Urbig is yet to concede a goal in the Champions League since replacing the injured Manuel Neuer.
RB: Konrad Laimer—The former RB Leipzing man has started to see more playing time since the turn of the year.
CB: Eric Dier—The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has transitioned into more of a center back since his arrival in Germany.
CB: Kim Min-Jae—The South Korea international has been a stable presence in the heart of Bayern's defense this season.
LB: Raphaël Guerreiro—Guerreiro will replace Davies in the lineup.
CM: Joshua Kimmich—Kimmich will start from the base of midfield looking to dictate the tempo of the game.
CM: Leon Goretzka—Goretzka offers muscle and a box-to-box presence alongside Kimmich.
RW: Michael Olise—The former Crystal Palace man will look to score his first career Champions League knockout stage goal.
AM: Thomas Müller—The veteran will wear the captain's armband and replace Musiala looking for a vintage big-game performance.
LW: Leroy Sané—Sané will look to score in the Champions League for the first time since Bayern's first game of the league phase vs. Dinamo Zagreb.
ST: Harry Kane—Kane's 10 goals have him sitting second in the Champions League golden boot race this season.
Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3-5-2)
GK: Yann Sommer—Sommer will look to keep a clean sheet against his former club.
CB: Benjamin Pavard—The Frenchman starts as the right center back.
CB: Francesco Acerbi— Acerbi will anchor Inter's back three
CB: Alessandro Bastoni—Bastoni is having a superb season, cementing his status as one of the game's best defenders.
RM: Matteo Darmian—The former Manchester United man will cover ground on Inter's right flank.
CM: Nicolo Barella—The Italy international continues to deliver solid performances.
CM: Hakan Çalhanoğlu—The former AC Milan man has become a pivotal piece in Inzaghi's system.
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan—Mkhitaryan completes a central midfield trio that's full of technical ability.
LM: Federico Dimarco—Dimarco will have his hands full helping out with Michael Olise on the wing.
ST: Marcus Thuram—Thuram scored three of Inter's four goals in the round of 16 against Feyenoord.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—The Argentine leads Inter with six Champions League goals this season.