UEFA Champions League Bracket: Quarterfinals, All Possible Semifinal Matchups
The UEFA Champions League resumes Apr. 8 with Arsenal vs. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan.
Eight teams remain in the competition as of the quarterfinals. The potential of an El Clasico final remains while tantalizing, potential semifinals including a Der Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich remain possible. Bayern have the added pressure of trying to make a final that will be played at their home stadium, the Allianz Arena, in May.
Arsenal look to overcome the behemoth that is Real Madrid as Mikel Arteta seeks his first semifinal berth as Gunners boss. On the other side of that matchup, Kylian Mbappe seeks European glory in his first season at Real Madrid.
Here's a detailed look at the UEFA Champions League bracket at this stage of the competition, important dates and potential semifinal matchups.
UEFA Champions League Bracket
Silver Side
- Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa
Blue Side
- Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan
UEFA Champions League Schedule
Quarterfinals
- Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
- PSG vs. Aston Villa
- Barcelona vs. Dortmund
- Bayern vs. Inter
Dates
First Legs
- Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Tues, Apr. 8 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
- Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: Tues, Apr. 8 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
- Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund: Weds, Apr. 9 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
- PSG vs. Aston Villa: Weds, Apr. 9 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
Second Legs
- Aston Villa vs. PSG: Tues, Apr. 15 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona: Tues, Apr. 15 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
- Real Madrid vs. Arsenal: Weds, Apr. 16 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
- Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich: Weds, Apr. 16 at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET
Semifinals
Dates
- Apr. 29 and 30, 2025
- May 6 and 7, 2025
Potential Semifinal Matchups
Silver Side
- Arsenal vs. PSG
- Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
- Real Madrid vs. PSG
- Real Madrid vs. Aston Villa
Blue Side
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan
- Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
Final
- May 31, 2025 - Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany