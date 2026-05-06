Bayern Munich vs. PSG Player Ratings: Titleholders Book Champions League Final Berth

Paris Saint-Germain have the chance to defend their Champions League title after securing a 1–1 draw at Bayern Munich in the second leg of their semifinal.

PSG edged a staggering 5–4 scoreline during the first leg in Paris, and it took the reigning European champions just three minutes to widen their aggregate lead at the Allianz Arena. Ousmane Dembélé’s composed finish opened the scoring and marked the beginning of another high-quality affair.

Bayern disappointment intensified throughout the first half after two handball decisions went in PSG’s favor. Nuno Mendes swerved a second yellow card after the ball struck his outstretched arm, while the visitors also avoided conceding a penalty when Vitinha thrashed a clearance off the arm of João Neves.

The hosts knew they faced an uphill battle to overturn the deficit, and they struggled in their bid to slice open PSG’s resilient backline after the break. Unlike in last week’s goal-fest at the Parc des Princes, the French giants prioritized defensive structure over flamboyance, conjuring a spirited display to keep Bayern at bay.

Harry Kane provided an equalizer on the night in stoppage time to offer a sliver of hope, but PSG held firm to clinch a 6–5 aggregate victory and a meeting with Arsenal in the final on May 30.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Another magnificent display from PSG’s Georgian prince. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia warned Bayern of his genius during his two-goal performance in the first leg, and the Bundesliga champions evidently failed to rustle up a tactic capable of thwarting the Georgian over the past week. Kvaratskhelia wreaked havoc from the first minute, tormenting the right-hand side of Bayern’s defense at will.

The 25-year-old was instrumental in the opener, teeing up Dembélé at the end of an incisive sprint, and Bayern found themselves unable to silence the tireless winger throughout.

After PSG’s defensive ability was understandably questioned at the end of the first leg, they provided an emphatic response in Bavaria. Willian Pacho was integral to their defiant display at the back, nullifying Kane for the most part with his physicality and regularly intervening as Bayern advanced up the field.

Losers

Konrad Laimer couldn’t stop PSG’s forwards. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Kvaratskhelia’s dazzling display resulted in a chastening evening for Bayern right back Konrad Laimer. Energy in the PSG half was all the Austrian could muster after being regularly dumbfounded by his Georgian adversary. Laimer’s lack of speed and agility was worryingly exposed in what was ultimately a significant mismatch.

On a night where Bayern needed a creative spark to open up PSG’s rearguard, Jamal Musiala was simply too quiet. The German failed to create a single chance, spurned a promising opportunity to equalize just before the break and too often drifted to the periphery when Bayern required a difference-maker.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)

Michael Olise was a livewire throughout. | S. Mellar/FC Bayern/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Manuel Neuer—8.2: After being beaten by all five of PSG’s shots on target last week, Neuer was at least able to make some smart saves at the Allianz Arena.

RB: Konrad Laimer—6.5: Laimer was the only Bayern alteration from the first leg and found himself regularly bamboozled by Kvaratskhelia’s brilliance.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—6.8: The majority of PSG’s forward forays came down Bayern’s right flank, Upamecano often left exposed in one-on-one situations with Kvaratskhelia.

CB: Jonathan Tah—6.6: Struggled alongside his center back partner and never had a handle on PSG’s devastating triumvirate.

LB: Josip Stanišić—7.7: The game’s most steady full back, rarely losing individual duels with Désiré Doué.

CM: Joshua Kimmich—7.5: Kept things ticking in the middle of the field, but Bayern were desperate for more creativity from their deep-lying playmaker.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlović—6.6: Rarely imposed himself on the fixture as Bayern’s midfield was outclassed by their opposite numbers in black jerseys.

RW: Michael Olise—7.0: Conjured bright moments, yet lacked the end product shown during last week’s meeting.

AM: Jamal Musiala—6.7: Briefly came alive in the closing stages of the first half, but the attacking midfielder’s influence waned as the match progressed.

LW: Luis Díaz—6.8: Díaz’s twists and turns wrong-footed makeshift right back Warren Zaïre-Emery during the first half, but the Colombian cut an increasingly frustrated figure as the game wore on.

ST: Harry Kane—8.0: A clinical finish in stoppage time was Kane’s only notable moment.

SUB: Alphonso Davies (67’ for Stanišić)—7.7: Assisted Kane in the dying embers.

SUB: Kim Min-jae (67’ for Tah)—6.1: Never looked entirely comfortable when PSG counter attacked.

SUB: Nicolas Jackson (79’ for Musiala)—6.1

SUB: Lennart Karl (85’ for Upamecano)—N/A

Subs not used: Jonas Urbig (GK), Sven Ulreich, Hiroki Ito, Raphaël Guerreiro, Tom Bischof, Leon Goretzka.

PSG Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

Dembélé (right) continued his scoring streak. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Matvey Safonov—7.3: Never forced into extravagant dives, but still produced some timely stops.

RB: Warren Zaïre-Emery—6.9: The Frenchman has impressed at right back when filling in for Achraf Hakimi previously, and was able to find his feet after a difficult start up against Díaz.

CB: Marquinhos—6.5: After a surprisingly off-color performance in the first leg, PSG’s skipper was much more recognizable in Munich.

CB: Willian Pacho—7.4: Robust in battles with Kane and was seldom outsmarted by the 55-goal Bayern striker. Physically dominant, both on the ground and in the air.

LB: Nuno Mendes—7.8: Forced to walk a tightrope following an early booking and was arguably fortunate to avoid further punishment for a handball. Mendes grew into proceedings after a shaky start.

CM: João Neves—6.8: Hounded Bayern’s midfielders at every opportunity, with his relentless pressing forcing them into errors.

CM: Vitinha—6.9: Typically classy and suave in the engine room, frequently kicking off PSG attacks with his delightful passing range.

CM: Fabián Ruiz—7.3: A seamless return to PSG’s European XI, which included an exquisite pass in the build-up to the opening goal. The first of many sleek moments in possession.

RW: Désiré Doué—7.4: Stung Neuer’s palms twice after the restart having spent much of the first period drifting over to the left wing to create overloads.

ST: Ousmane Dembélé—7.5: Continued his fine goalscoring run, an early effort marking Dembélé’s fifth goal in his last three Champions League matches.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—8.7: Simply unplayable. After dazzling last week at the Parc des Princes, Kvaratskhelia once again terrorized Bayern’s backline with his athleticism and sharp swivels.

SUB: Bradley Barcola (65’ for Dembélé)—6.1: Spent the majority of his cameo covering defensive ground.

SUB: Lucas Hernandez (76’ for Doué)—6.5

SUB: Lucas Beraldo (76’ for Ruiz)—5.9

SUB: Senny Mayulu (85’ for Mendes)—N/A

Subs not used: Arthur Vignaud (GK), Renato Marin (GK), Bilal Laurendon (GK), Illia Zabarnyi, Dro Fernández, Lee Kang-in, Gonçalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Dembélé rose to the occasion once more. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Dembélé ’s standards have slipped from his Ballon d’Or-winning 2024–25 campaign, but he’s burst into life at the perfect juncture from PSG’s perspective. The false nine is not only a vital cog in his side’s swift attacking sequences, the rediscovery of his clinical touch over recent matches has proved decisive on the continent.

’s standards have slipped from his Ballon d’Or-winning 2024–25 campaign, but he’s burst into life at the perfect juncture from PSG’s perspective. The false nine is not only a vital cog in his side’s swift attacking sequences, the rediscovery of his clinical touch over recent matches has proved decisive on the continent. PSG started with the same midfield that thrashed Inter in last year’s Champions League final at the Allianz Arena, and they were similarly exceptional on their return to Bavaria. Vitinha, Neves and Fabián Ruiz all sparkled in the engine room, offering the perfect balance between attacking support and defensive cover.

The Numbers That Explain a Brilliant Night for PSG

Despite dominating the lion’s share of possession (66%) and creating more chances than their visitors, Bayern lacked their usual ruthless edge in the final third. PSG’s defense deserve enormous credit for frustrating the Germans.

in the final third. PSG’s defense deserve enormous credit for frustrating the Germans. PSG didn’t create an abundance of opportunities, but they seized the moment that mattered. Their early strike set the tone and allowed them to play on the back foot, Luis Enrique’s side proving clinical from an expected goals total of just 1.03.

Statistic Bayern Munich PSG Possession 66% 34% Expected Goals (xG) 1.40 1.03 Total Shots 18 15 Shots on Target 6 7 Big Chances 3 3 Passing Accuracy 87% 71% Fouls Committed 11 12 Corners 1 8

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