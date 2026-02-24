Benfica Hit Out As UEFA Reject Fresh Complaint Against Real Madrid Star

Benfica’s complaint against Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde from the first leg of the two teams’ Champions League playoff has been dismissed by UEFA, much to the frustration of the Portuguese side.

Madrid’s 1–0 victory was marred by an allegation of racist abuse directed towards Vinicius Junior by Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni who, despite maintaining his innocence, has been suspended for Wednesday’s second leg over a “prima facie violation”—belief that Prestianni is guilty without yet finding concrete evidence.

The suspension was met with disappointment from Benfica, who were further angered by UEFA’s decision to dismiss their complaint against Valverde.

Why Did Benfica Complain About Valverde?

Federico Valverde (right) was accused of hitting Samuel Dahl. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

With around 10 minutes remaining in the first leg, Valverde tangled with Benfica left back Samuel Dahl.

The Uruguay international, in an attempt to get away from Dahl, clearly swung his arm towards Benfica’s left back with an action that closely resembled a punch. Dahl clutched at his face as he stumbled away, claiming to have been hit in the face.

Valverde avoided punishment for the incident and the Video Assistant Referee declined to intervene, leading to a formal complaint from Benfica.

UEFA was not interested, however.

“Benfica has been informed by UEFA that the complaint filed by the Club regarding the incident involving Real Madrid player Federico Valverde has been dropped,” a club statement read.

“Benfica regrets that, given the clear evidence in the images showing the assault on Benfica player Samuel Dahl, UEFA has decided not to proceed with any disciplinary action.

“Without a doubt, this is a red card situation that was not sanctioned during the match, and with this dismissal, it does not merit further punishment.”

Benfica President Questions ‘Clear’ Valverde Incident

Rui Costa was unimpressed. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The unfortunate narrative following the first leg has surrounded the racism storm involving Vinicius Jr and Prestianni, which has dominated headlines and forced Benfica’s concerns over Valverde into the background.

From a Benfica standpoint, the Portuguese club have repeatedly defended Prestianni, publicly insisting that, while the idea of racist abuse during a match deserves to be dealt with firmly, there is no case here.

“Prestianni isn’t racist, and I would never let a racist play for Benfica,” club president Rui Costa proclaimed. “We believe in our player. I would be the first to point it out if Prestianni were racist.

“It goes without saying how difficult this game will be. It’s extremely high, but our ambition and belief are unwavering. We have this Prestianni case in the middle of it all. We filed this appeal because nothing has been proven, and there’s no justification for it not being used.

“We’re talking about two different cases. We don’t want to use the other incidents that happened in the game to overturn the Prestianni situation, but there was a clear aggression by Valverde.”

There will be no winning this particular battle for Benfica. Prestianni will miss Wednesday’s game through suspension, while Valverde is clear to take to the field for Álvaro Arbeloa’s side.

