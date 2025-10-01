‘I Know Exactly’—Bernardo Silva Lifts Lid on Next Chapter After Man City Contract Expires
Bernardo Silva has revealed he knows exactly what the future holds when his Manchester City contract expires, but has admitted it’s “not the time to focus on it”.
There was intense speculation regarding Silva’s future over the summer, with the Portuguese linked to the likes of Juventus and former club Benfica before deciding to stay at the Etihad Stadium. He was even named Man City’s club captain before the season began.
However, discussions over the the 31-year-old’s future will resurface in the coming months given Silva’s contract expires next summer. He will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January or will become a free agent in 2026 should he not pen an extension with City.
Speaking before City’s Champions League clash with Monaco—the club Silva departed to join City in 2017—the midfielder admitted to knowing what he will do after his current deal runs out at the Etihad.
Silva Eyes De Bruyne in Man City All-Time Appearances List
“I know exactly what I'm going to do but it’s not the time to focus on it,” the Portugal international revealed.
“It’s to do my best, to put the club back to where it belongs. We’ve had a lot of captains who’ve left but it’s for the guys who have the most experience to pass it on to the young guys.”
Silva will make his 415th appearance for City in Lisbon and is destined to overtake Kevin De Bruyne’s tally of 422 appearances to become the club’s eighth-most capped player ever. He has won everything on offer with the Cityzens, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League, and may yet add more trophies to his cabinet in what could be his last season with City.
Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about his skipper during his pre-match media duties. enthusing: “He cannot do better as a captain. He is one of the best players ever in training, it is a luxury for me to have had him these ten years.
“He is intelligent, smart. I am really happy to have him and of course he accepts the role [as captain]. He is doing really well.”